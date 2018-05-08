Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

"We are committed to invigorating our product portfolio by advancing technologies that will improve donor and patient care as we pivot to the accelerated growth phase of our turnaround," said Simon. "Said has diverse hands-on experiences translating customer needs to platform-based solutions as both a P&L leader and a head of technology. We are pleased to welcome him to Haemonetics as we continue to drive our value creation strategies."

Prior to joining Haemonetics, Bolorforosh was President, Ultrasound, at Siemens Healthcare, where he delivered positive growth and market share gains by rebuilding the product portfolio, improving sales and distribution capabilities and optimizing go-to-market strategies globally. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Intensive Insulin Delivery, Vice President of R&D and Chief Technology Officer for Medtronic's Diabetes division, leading P&L as well as technology and product development. From 2004 to 2014, Bolorforosh held positions of increasing responsibility at General Electric's Ultrasound division, including Global General Manager, Growth and Strategy; Global General Manager, Point of Care; and Chief Technology Officer.

"I am excited to join Haemonetics and support the Company's growth plans by driving innovation and leveraging new technologies in critical areas of health care," said Bolorforosh.

Bolorforosh received a Bachelor of Science in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Cardiff University, University of Wales, and a doctorate in Electronic Engineering from University of London, King's College London. He holds numerous patents and publications.

