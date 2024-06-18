Haemonetics Launches Limited Market Release for New VASCADE MVP XL Vascular Closure Device

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions to drive better patient outcomes, has launched a limited market release of its new VASCADE MVP® XL mid-bore venous closure device. The VASCADE MVP XL system expands Haemonetics' VASCADE® portfolio of vascular closure systems featuring an innovative collapsible disc technology and a proprietary resorbable collagen patch designed to promote rapid hemostasis.

Haemonetics' current VASCADE portfolio includes the VASCADE system, designed for "small-bore" femoral arterial and venous closure with standard 5-6/7F procedural sheaths, and the VASCADE MVP® system, designed for "mid-bore" multi-access femoral venous closure with 6-12F procedural sheaths. The upsized VASCADE MVP XL system utilizes 58% more collagen and a larger disc than the current VASCADE MVP system, providing a robust closure solution for procedures requiring 10-12F sheaths (up to 15F in outer diameter) such as cryoablation and left atrial appendage closure for atrial fibrillation patients.

"With VASCADE MVP XL, Haemonetics continues to expand its presence and broaden its reach in the $2.7 billion total addressable market for vascular closure solutions," said Stew Strong, President of Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "The introduction of VASCADE MVP XL underscores our commitment to innovation and improving patient care, as we enhance our range of vascular closure solutions to address increasing demand for catheter-based ablation technologies. We are enthusiastic about the initial launch of VASCADE MVP XL and anticipate a full market release later this year."

The VASCADE MVP XL system earned pre-market approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this spring. The limited market release follows the first procedure performed using VASCADE MVP XL by Dr. Tom McElderry, Section Chief, Electrophysiology and Co-Director Heart & Vascular Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. Haemonetics' Global Hospital business provides a range of solutions to address the needs of hospitals, including Interventional Technologies for electrophysiology and interventional cardiology, and Blood Management Technologies that include diagnostics to help inform treatment decisions, technologies to help avoid unnecessary allogeneic transfusions and solutions to help optimize management of blood products. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

