Haemonetics Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced the release of its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report outlines key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives of Haemonetics that align with its core values and corporate strategy.

Haemonetics' 2022 Corporate Responsibility report provides data for its fiscal year 2022 that ended on April 2, 2022, unless otherwise indicated, and reports on the company's ESG progress across four pillars: "Growing Our Business Responsibly", "Investing in Our People", "Driving Social Impact" and "Reducing Our Environmental Impact." Highlights from the report include:

Updates on the company's human capital initiatives designed to attract and retain top talent and foster a diverse and inclusive workforce, including certain workforce diversity data and a link to Haemonetics' latest EEO-1 report.

Reporting on the company's environmental initiatives, including the results from Haemonetics' first Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions assessment, completed in calendar 2022.

Additional information on the company's programs and practices relating to, among other topics, corporate governance; ethics and compliance; occupational health and safety; technology and innovation; product quality and safety; and cybersecurity.

"As we continue to grow our business, we are guided by our Purpose and mindful of the expectations of our stakeholders whose trust we value," said Christopher A. Simon, Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, we are proud to share the steps we are taking to proactively identify and manage ESG risks and opportunities, and to help ensure the long-term health and success of our company, our employees, and the customers and communities we serve."

Haemonetics' 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the company's website here.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

