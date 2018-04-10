Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018

Haemonetics Corporation

08:30 ET

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter fiscal 2018 financial results at 6:00 am EST on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Company will hold a webcast conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EST on May 8, 2018. 

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wcre57f8https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qyrbnnof

Webcast replay will be available from May 8, 2018 after 10:00 am EST.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.  

CONTACT:
Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9402
gerry.gould@haemonetics.com

