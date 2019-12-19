Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: February 4, 2020
Dec 19, 2019, 16:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on February 4, 2020.
The call can be accessed with the following information:
U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
Conference ID required for access: 1906607
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fuq43ous
Webcast replay will be available from February 4, 2020 after 11:00 am EDT.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations
Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications
(781) 356-9763
(781) 348-7263
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
