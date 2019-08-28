Haemonetics to Present at the 17th Morgan Stanley's Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Aug 28, 2019, 16:10 ET
BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at Morgan Stanley's Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:05am Eastern time.
The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/090919b_js/?entity=135_MNCOIVN
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.
|
Investor Contacts
|
Media Contact
|
Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations
|
Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications
|
(781) 356-9402
|
(781) 348-7263
|
Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations
|
(781) 356-9763
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
