Hagee Ministries Holds 37th Annual Night to Honor Israel

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Hagee Ministries held its 37th annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio. Senior Pastor and founder of Hagee Ministries as well as Christians United for Israel founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee, and nationally syndicated radio host Dennis Prager served as the event's keynote speakers.

At the event's outset, Hagee read the names of those slain during the recent attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, and addressed the Jewish community noting, "I know that mere words are not enough to remove the grief from your heart, but hear me when I say this, you are not alone. Never again will you face the horrors of the past without the Christian brothers and sisters in America standing with you in an unbreakable bond."

During his remarks, Hagee also discussed the many successes the Christian Zionist community has seen in recent months and recounted his conversation with President Trump in the time leading up to the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Prager addressed a range of issues during his speech, delivering emotional comments about the horrific event that took place in Pittsburgh and discussing anti-Semitism's impact on those societies in which it takes hold.

"Wherever anti-Semitism has taken root in a society, the society has self-destructed…. God blesses those who bless the Jews, and curses those who curse them… America has blessed the Jews, it has been the most blessed country in world history - it is not a coincidence," Prager said.

At the event's conclusion, Hagee Ministries distributed $1.45 million in donations to Israeli and Jewish charities. The following organizations received support:

Afikim Family Enrichment Association, American Friends of the International Young Israel Movement, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Bikur V'Esras Cholim, Galilee Medical Center, Just One Life, Koby Mandell Foundation, Nefesh B'Nefesh, Ohr Torah Stone, Save a Child's Heart, Shurat Hadin, and the Women's International Zionist Organization.

"Supporting Israel and the Jewish people is a Biblical and moral imperative. Doing so puts us on the right side of history and in obedience to the Word of God. In Europe, the Middle East, and even here at home in the US, anti-Semitism is on the rise. Christians across the country and around the world are mandated to stand up and speak up for our Jewish brothers and sisters and that is exactly what our church has been doing for nearly four decades," said Pastor Matt Hagee, Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church.

Since holding its first Night to Honor Israel, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $100 million to Israeli and Jewish charities.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and National Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.

