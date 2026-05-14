Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Announces a Class Action Settlement Notice: Individuals and Businesses Who Bought Whole Bird Chicken, Chicken Breast, or Tenderloins May Be Affected by a New Settlement

BERKELEY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC about the lawsuit In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, No. 1:16-cv-08637 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Agri Stats, Inc. ("Agri Stats") has now agreed to settle in a class action lawsuit that claims chicken processors limited the supply and fixed the price of chicken from January 1, 2012 to July 31, 2019, which broke the law and caused people to pay more for chicken. The lawsuit says that Agri Stats created reports that helped chicken processors do this. Defendants say that they did not do anything wrong. The Court previously approved $203.35 million in settlements with all defendant chicken processors.

Individuals and entities are included if they indirectly purchased the following types of raw chicken, whether fresh or frozen: whole birds (with or without giblets), whole cut-up birds purchased within a package, breast cuts or tenderloin cuts, but excluding chicken that is marketed as halal, kosher, free range, organic, diced, minced, ground, seasoned, flavored, or breaded—from Defendants or co-conspirators for personal consumption in the Repealer Jurisdictions (or included states) between January 1, 2012 to July 31, 2019. They must have bought this chicken in one the Repealer Jurisdictions, which include: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, or Wisconsin. A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and list of Defendants, is available at www.overchargedforchicken.com.

Agri Stats has agreed to conduct reform for five years and will make extensive changes to reports it publishes about broiler chickens. For example, Agri Stats will no longer list the names of the participants in each report on the front page, will not include competitor- or plant-level price or production volume data in its reports, and is prohibited from assisting with the deanonymization of report subscriber data, among other changes.

Important Information and Dates:

Those included may object to the Settlement by July 13, 2026 .

. The Court will hold a hearing on September 1, 2026, to consider if it will approve the Settlement.

For more information:

Visit: www.overchargedforchicken.com

Email: [email protected]

Call: (877) 888-5428

Write to: Broiler Chicken Consumer Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173045, Milwaukee, WI 53217

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP