Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announce $398.02 Million in Settlements for Poultry Processing Workers

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

Jien v. Perdue Farms, No. 1:19-cv-002521 (D. Md.)

Those who Worked in Poultry Processing between 2000 and 2021,

Could Be Affected by a Settlement.

Notice has been sent advising about $398.05 million in settlements in this lawsuit. Agri Stats, Inc. ("Agri Stats") has now agreed to a Settlement. This notice is about the Agri Stats Settlement.

Learn more: Visit www.PoultryWages.com, email [email protected], or call 1-877-311-3745 (toll-free).

What is this lawsuit about?

Poultry workers sued their employers and two other companies (called the "Defendants"). This lawsuit says that some poultry companies talked to each other about how much to pay their workers in a way that is against the law and allowed them to pay workers less money than they should have. It says that Agri Stats created reports that helped poultry companies do this. Defendants deny these claims.

On June 5, 2025, the Court approved settlements with all Defendants except Agri Stats. Agri Stats has now agreed to settle the claims against it in this lawsuit.

Who are the Defendants?

The poultry companies being sued in this lawsuit are: Tyson Foods; Keystone Foods; Pilgrim's Pride; Perdue Farms; Perdue Foods; Sanderson Farms; Koch Foods; Wayne Farms; Cargill Meat Solutions; Mountaire Farms; Simmons Foods; Fieldale Farms; George's; George's Foods; Peco Foods; Foster Farms; Case Foods; Case Farms; O.K. Foods; Allen Harim; Amick Farms; Butterball; Jennie-O Turkey Store; Agri Stats; and Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company. For more information, please visit www.PoultryWages.com.

Who is a part of the lawsuit?

In a class action lawsuit, one or more people sue on behalf of a larger group. The people who represent the group are called "Class Representatives." The whole group of people is called a "Class."

Individuals are included in the Class for this Settlement if they were employed by any Defendant (except Agri Stats and Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company) or a company controlled by them, and worked at their poultry processing plants, poultry hatcheries, poultry feed mills, and/or poultry complexes in the United States at any point from January 1, 2000 until July 20, 2021.

What does the Settlement provide?

There is no money available from this Settlement, but Agri Stats will remove some labor-related information from the reports it provides to poultry companies.

Class Members may still be able to participate and get money from the previous settlements. To learn more, please visit the website, www.PoultryWages.com.

What are my rights?

Even if a Class Member does nothing, they will be bound by the Court's decisions. If the Settlement is approved, included individuals will give up any rights to sue Agri Stats on their own for the claims in this lawsuit. Individuals may object to the Settlement by January 12, 2026. More information about how to object is available on the website, www.PoultryWages.com.

The Court will hold a hearing on March 10, 2026, to consider if it will approve this Settlement. Class Members, or their own lawyer, may appear and speak at the hearing at their own expense.

Learn More: 1-877-311-3745 [email protected]

www.PoultryWages.com

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP