Hagerstown/Frederick Area Plastic Surgeon Named Tri-State "Best Plastic Surgeon" for Third Consecutive Year

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Plastic Surgery Services congratulates board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Henry F. Garazo , the practice director, on his third consecutive "Best Plastic Surgeon" win in The Herald-Mail's Community's Choice Awards. The annual awards, also called the Tri-State's Best awards, are determined by online votes from the community throughout the Tri-State area.

"I am very grateful to have been honored the past three years," said Dr. Garazo. "It is uplifting to be recognized by the community that has given me so much."

Dr. Henry F. Garazo was recently selected as "Best Plastic Surgeon" in the Tri-State area, where he has practiced for over 24 years. Dr. Garazo and the expert team at Plastic Surgery Services offer a range of aesthetic services, from plastic surgery to medical-grade skincare and skin treatments.

A Maryland native, Dr. Garazo has practiced in the Hagerstown and Frederick areas for 24 years, providing cosmetic plastic surgery, dermatologic plastic surgery, and expertly-performed injectables at Plastic Surgery Services. He aims to offer patients aesthetically sound results in a safe, private, fully-accredited surgical suite.

"An important element of our practice is that there is never pressure on patients to have a certain cosmetic procedure," explained Dr. Garazo. "We listen to our patient's goals first, and then explain what results are possible within the range of solutions we offer. I want my patients to leave feeling the best they possibly can."

Beyond the Frederick and Hagerstown area, Dr. Garazo is a nationally-recognized plastic surgeon, having been listed in Vogue, Glamour, Allure, and Self magazines as one of the "Outstanding Plastic Surgeons in Maryland." He serves on the consulting staff at Meritus Medical Center, Chambersburg Hospital and Waynesboro Hospital. He holds membership in both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society.

Those interested in the practice's services may schedule a free consultation with Dr. Garazo or the practice's licensed Medical Aesthetician by calling (301) 791-1800. Monthly specials and events, such as the bi-annual "Incredible Injectables" Open House, can be found at https://www.plasticsurgeryservices.net/promotions/ .

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

