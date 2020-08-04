Hagerty and Collectors' Car Garage join forces to create a national network of car hubs

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty has joined forces with Collectors' Car Garage (CCG) to create Hagerty Garage + Social, a planned national network of home bases for local car enthusiasts, offering premier storage, concierge services and specialized events and experiences.

Currently, there are Hagerty Garage + Social locations in Chicago and Bedford Hills, New York. A third facility is set to open in Miami in early 2021, with additional locations across the country to follow.

"This is another big step forward in our mission to expand and preserve car culture for future generations," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We want each Hagerty Garage + Social location to become the center of the local car community, along with offering outstanding services for clients."

Founded 15 years ago by Bob Machinist and operated today by his son, James Machinist, John Belniak and a team of car experience specialists, CCG built its reputation on climate-controlled storage, detailing and concierge services for collector car owners. To this mix, Hagerty will add its unique brand of social and experiential events, including bigger and better driving tours, track days, lectures, seminars and more.

As with CCG, Hagerty Garage + Social locations will be open seven days a week, including 24/7 access for members by appointment, and will assist members with concierge services.

"Hagerty Garage + Social will do what we've always done - make sure our members have the very best collector car experience," said James Machinist, who is now vice president of Hagerty Garage + Social. "For instance, in each of our locations we establish working relationships with select restoration shops where we can facilitate any needs our members vehicles need. Our goal is to make the ownership experience easy so our members can get the most enjoyment out of their cars and take advantage of events with other members."

For more information, visit the Hagerty Garage + Social website at garageandsocial.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media and MotorSportReg. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

