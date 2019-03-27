Hagerty and Skip Barber Racing School Partner to Help Save Driving

"Hardly anyone teaches driving a manual transmission anymore," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "But we think it's a fantastic skill for all drivers to have. We also think they need experience in the kind of crash avoidance techniques that Skip Barber Racing School excels at teaching. This partnership is all about safety, education and fun."

Participants will take part in vehicle avoidance exercises such as panic breaking and emergency lane changes, as well as how to properly correct a skid, practice slides and recoveries, and the basics of operating a manual. Participants will also be introduced to performance driving on an autocross course and will spend time behind the wheel of a variety of classic cars.

Hagerty said the partnership fits nicely with its mission to save driving and preserve automotive heritage as the world inches toward driverless technology.

Anthony DeMonte, CEO of SBRS, said Hagerty will "make a perfect addition to the Skip Barber Racing School family as they are known for their long-time influence and dedication to the car enthusiast community. We anticipate this partnership bringing high-quality education and experiences to thousands of drivers for years to come."

The first Hagerty Driving Academy will be held April 3rd at Sebring International Raceway.

A series of more than 40 events will be offered annually at iconic tracks including Road Atlanta, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Select events will be offered free-of-charge for Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) members. As Hagerty Drivers Club discount partner, members will also receive a 20 percent discount on most Skip Barber Racing School programs.

For the 2019 Hagerty Driving Academy Powered by Skip Barber Racing School schedule, www.skipbarber.com/hagertydrivingacademy.

About Skip Barber Racing School

The Skip Barber Racing School conducts racing schools, teen safety and survival, advanced driving schools and corporate team building events at road racing tracks across the country including Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT, Laguna Seca in Salinas, CA, New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ, Road Atlanta in Braselton, GA, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL and Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL. In operation since 1975, Skip Barber Racing School has over 350,000 alumni, featuring podium finishes in every series in professional motorsports. Skip Barber Racing School graduates make up over one third of all Indianapolis 500 drivers and one in four NASCAR competitors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand dedicated to the love and protection of driving, and the world's largest provider of specialty insurance to vintage vehicle enthusiasts. Hagerty is home to:

Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community for automotive enthusiasts.

The Hagerty Valuation Tool, the gold standard for classic vehicle current values and market trend insights.

Hagerty, the magazine, which is among the highest circulation car magazines in the country.

"The Barn Find Hunter," one of the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with more than 500,000 subscribers.

Hagerty Plus, the industry's most comprehensive roadside service.

DriveShare, the nation's only peer-to-peer classic vehicle rental marketplace.

For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

http://www.hagerty.com

