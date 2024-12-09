Analysis Reveals Upward Trend for Vehicles from post-1980s vehicles

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, today announced its 2025 U.S. Bull Market list, the eighth annual selection of enthusiast vehicles the company expects to increase in value over the next year. Hagerty Automotive Intelligence analyzed data from public and private sales, along with historic trends and insurance valuations to narrow down the list to 11 special vehicles.

Hagerty Announces 2025 Bull Market List: 11 Collector Cars Poised to Gain Value in 2025

"It's a common misconception that fun cars have to be expensive," said Larry Webster, Hagerty Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial. "Our Bull Market list provides options for enthusiasts of all interests that will cost little to own. Yet it's not the cost, but the machines that get us excited. No one looks back at their bank account with fond memories - they look back at those weekend drives, family road trips and evenings in the garage."

"In naming this year's Bull Market list, we scoured through millions of data points from the past several years from a wide variety of sources," said Brian Rabold, Vice President of Automotive Intelligence. "It's clear that younger enthusiasts are increasingly entering the collector car market, and vehicles from their eras are appreciating. It's official, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s era cars are collectible."

Full 2025 Bull Market list details (including excellent, condition 2 value) are below with further details here and a YouTube review here.

1978-1983 Datsun 280ZX ($32,800)

Like so many things as they age, the Datsun 280ZX got a little slower and heavier than the earlier Z cars, ultimately becoming more of a grand tourer and less of a sports car. As a result, most Enthusiasts passed it over, but are catching on to the fact that the ZX captures a lot of the appeal of the original Z at a fraction of the cost -- especially when equipped with a turbocharger. Prices have increased by 138% since 2019, but Rabold's team feels there is still room to grow.



1981-1983 DeLorean DMC-12 ($75,100)

When new, the DeLorean DMC-12 was a statement car, a pop culture phenomenon and an automotive Greek tragedy all rolled into one shiny coupe. With '80s nostalgia having a moment, no other car is as poised to benefit. DeLorean DMC-12 prices have shot up more than 73% since 2019. For perspective, a reproduction pair of the self-lacing shoes from Back to the Future cost half as much as an excellent DMC-12, and they can't even reach 88 miles per hour.



1961-1964 Jaguar E-Type SI 3.8 Coupe ($182,800)

First displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961, the Jaguar E-Type coupe's sultry lines still stir the soul, and its six-cylinder engine makes the heart race. Values have retreated substantially over the last three years, but that has brought them within reach of a new generation of enthusiasts. Gen X interest has increased by 8% in the past year alone, which could prompt prices to rebound.



2003-2013 Lamborghini Gallardo 6-speed ($157,700)

The Gallardo's normally aspirated V-10 and optional 6-speed manual are reminding enthusiasts that a car's driving experience is always more important than its spec sheet—a lesson today's supercars possibly overlook. Gallardo prices have inched up 7% since 2019 but significantly trail other Lamborghinis' appreciation during that time. Due to this growing gap, it looks like a great time to grab a Gallardo.



2005-2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 ($32,600)

When Dodge packaged the rear-wheel-drive Magnum SRT-8 with a 425-hp V-8, it created one of the rowdiest station wagons in history. Few cars before or since have combined power and practicality to such a degree, and even fewer are available at such an affordable price -- excellent Magnum SRT-8s can still be had for around $32,000 , even after their 39% increase over the last 5 years, making them a relatively affordable cult classic.



1961-1972 Volvo P1800 ($44,200)

What it lacks in speed, it makes up with in style -- the Volvo P1800's Italian curves make it look much more expensive than it is. Next Gen collectors appreciate that equation and consistently pay more for these cars than older enthusiasts do, which is a good indication that these Swedish coupes will continue to appreciate.



1976-1989 Ferrari 400 / 412 ($59,900)

The Ferrari 400 / 412's original sins are its 2+2 seating configuration and its automatic transmission, which have historically been enough to counteract the car's classic Pininfarina style and V-12 engine. The car's design has aged impeccably well, though, and market movement for the brand has left the 400 as the last affordable Enzo-era Ferrari. Values have ticked up more than 50% since 2019, but at around $60,000 they are comparatively underpriced.



2002-2006 Mini Cooper S ($12,000)

The new Mini was one of the high points of the retro design craze at the turn of the millennium, capturing both the aesthetic and driving enjoyment of the original, but in a fresh way. The ride is dynamic, the package is compact, and the $12,000 price for a very good example is objectively cheap. The Mini has only increased 4% over the last 5 years, making its value proposition too good to last.



1997-2001 Honda Prelude ($17,400)

The fifth-generation Prelude is easy for the uninitiated to overlook, but its sharp handling, stout build quality and accessible entry point have put it squarely in the sights of younger collectors. The average Prelude owner's age according to Hagerty insurance data is 13 years younger than the typical enthusiast. If you know, you know, which emerging enthusiasts clearly do.



2002-2008 Mercedes-Benz G500 ($53,200)

The first Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to be sold in the U.S. has all the military ruggedness and boxy utilitarian looks that any diehard SUV fan could ask for, with enough luxury appointments to be worthy of the three-pointed star. Sky-high prices of newer G-Wagens only make the predecessor look even more attractive, and the market seems to agree: the number of 2002-2008 G500s offered at auctions has increased by 47% over the last 12 months, while sell-through rates and prices haven't suffered.



1984-1990 Ford Bronco II ($15,600)

While the rest of the vintage SUV market has appreciated greatly, the Ford Bronco II mini "Ute" has remained budget friendly. Its low price and loads of '80s charm give it strong youth appeal (38% of buyer interest coming from Gen Z and Millennials), which is expected to result in sustained demand. Affordable fun—whether that comes off-road or at RADwood—doesn't usually stay affordable for long.

A Rising Enthusiast Generation Emerges

In July, Hagerty released the "Future of Driving" survey which showed that nearly 60% of Gen Z respondents would like to own a collector car, compared to 31% of Baby Boomers. Several cars on the list have seen a rise in both insurance policies and quotes among Millennial and Gen Z enthusiasts. Not surprisingly, the average model year on this year's Bull Market list is 2001, while the average model years on the 2023 and 2024 lists were a decade older, at 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Hagerty Drivers Club Contribution

A new addition to Bull Market list this year was the Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) member's choice entry. Since popularity is another way to express demand, we asked our HDC members to choose which one of three possibilities should be on the list. The top three choices were the Nissan Skyline, McLaren MP4-12C and the DeLorean. HDC members, which number over 865,000 and have a considerable voice in the auto enthusiast community, picked the DeLorean as this year's member choice.

