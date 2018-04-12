Hagerty Announces Annual 'Hot List' of Future Collector Cars for Model Year 2018

"We look for vehicles that push boundaries and beg to be driven," says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "These cars meet that test. It's one of the best years for future classics in years, proving interest in performance driving is as strong as ever."

In order to be eligible for the "Hagerty Hot List," vehicles must be produced within the 2018 model year and have an MSRP of less than $100,000.

The "Hagerty Hot List" for 2018 includes (in alphabetical order):

Audi RS 3 ($54,900) – An inline-five cylinder developing 400 horsepower in a nimble sedan makes for a spirited drive that you can't help but love. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE ($69,995) – This Camaro with the 1LE track handling package is proof that the golden era for American muscle car wars is happening right now. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ($85,000) – 840 horsepower factory-built drag-race car with modern technology that helps you launch and grip at the drag strip. Enough said. Honda Civic Type R ($34,100) – The performance at an impressively low price point compared to its competition means it should attract many new enthusiasts. Well-preserved examples will be sought after when today's young fans one day seek out the cars that made an early impression on them. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk ($86,000) – In today's SUV dominated culture, FCA is clearly owning the high performance end of this segment. 707 horsepower in an all-wheel-drive application that can also hold its own on a track is the best example of bridging the modern-day power wars with a hint of practicality. Jeep Wrangler ($26,995) – For more than 70 years the "Jeep" has been synonymous with off-road capability and has generations of followers. High production numbers mean many will survive and continue to supply the off-roading crowd with vehicles eager to be modified. Kia Stinger GT ($38,350) – Kia has rightly earned a spot on this list with the Stinger GT. Its combination of looks, performance and relatively low price point signals that the company is serious about attracting driving enthusiasts. Lexus LC 500 ($92,500) – This is the most exciting Lexus since the LFA with a larger displacement engine in an era when smaller displacement with forced induction is the trend. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxter GTS ($79,800) – Vintage Porsches have a global fan base and the company is continuing to feed its fans with exciting cars like the GTS package in this duo that includes 365-horsepower from a mid-mounted engine. Subaru WRX STI Type RA ($48,995) – The WRX has a long history that has developed its own tribe of brand champions. The limited production of 500 Type RAs makes this the instant collectible of the 2018 Hot List.

For more details, follow the conversation at: https://bit.ly/2qmz2GU

About Hagerty

Hagerty is the world's largest membership, insurance, and media organization for collectible vehicles and owners, and an automotive brand dedicated to the love and protection of driving. In addition to providing specialty insurance for more classic vehicles than anyone else worldwide, Hagerty is home to:

The Hagerty Valuation Tool, the gold standard for collector vehicle values and market trend insights.

Hagerty, the magazine, among the highest circulation car magazines in the country.

"The Barn Find Hunter," one of the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with more than 230,000 subscribers.

Hagerty Plus, the industry's most comprehensive roadside service.

DriveShare, the nation's only peer-to-peer classic vehicle rental marketplace.

Hagerty also prides itself on preserving and expanding our automotive heritage through the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and numerous youth outreach programs. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-announces-annual-hot-list-of-future-collector-cars-for-model-year-2018-300629029.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

http://www.hagerty.com

