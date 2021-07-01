Hagerty Announces Detroit Institute of Arts as New Home for 2022 Concours d'Elegance of America
Move 'Downtown' Emphasises Cultural Focus of 43rd Annual Event
Jul 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty today announced plans to host next year's 43rd annual Concours d'Elegance of America in Detroit in September 2022. The hub of the multi-location experience will be the Detroit Institute of Arts, the cultural epicenter of the country's automotive capital. This year's event takes place July 23-25 at the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, its host for a decade. Further details on the event's 2022 plans, including show dates, will be announced in the months prior.
"We're announcing two meaningful changes today – rescheduling from July to September and repositioning from the suburbs to downtown," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "This move honors Detroit's heritage as a hub of commerce, industry, design and culture. We couldn't think of a better place to recognize the automobile than the Detroit Institute of Arts. It, and its 65,000 works of art, serve as the perfect backdrop as we celebrate the automobile – another signature achievement of mankind."
This year, Hagerty announced that two events – the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance and Concours of America – would join its growing portfolio of premiere events, including the California Mille and Greenwich Concours d'Elegance. Hagerty takes part in more than 2,500 car events annually. The company also has a major presence at the nation's largest concours in Pebble Beach, California, as well as the annual classic car auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hagerty's Festival of the Unexceptional, a light-hearted, concours-style event is an annual highlight in the United Kingdom and takes place on July 31, 2021.
Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture providing unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and special offers focused on cars and driving.
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.
Media Contacts
Kevin Fisher, [email protected], (231) 709-4577
Steve Keyes, [email protected], (248) 952-7022
SOURCE Hagerty
Share this article