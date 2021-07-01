Hagerty Announces Detroit Institute of Arts as New Home for 2022 Concours d'Elegance of America

"We're announcing two meaningful changes today – rescheduling from July to September and repositioning from the suburbs to downtown," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "This move honors Detroit's heritage as a hub of commerce, industry, design and culture. We couldn't think of a better place to recognize the automobile than the Detroit Institute of Arts. It, and its 65,000 works of art, serve as the perfect backdrop as we celebrate the automobile – another signature achievement of mankind."

This year, Hagerty announced that two events – the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance and Concours of America – would join its growing portfolio of premiere events, including the California Mille and Greenwich Concours d'Elegance. Hagerty takes part in more than 2,500 car events annually. The company also has a major presence at the nation's largest concours in Pebble Beach, California, as well as the annual classic car auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hagerty's Festival of the Unexceptional, a light-hearted, concours-style event is an annual highlight in the United Kingdom and takes place on July 31, 2021.

Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture providing unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and special offers focused on cars and driving.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media , MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

Media Contacts

Kevin Fisher, [email protected], (231) 709-4577

Steve Keyes, [email protected], (248) 952-7022

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

https://www.hagerty.com/

