Mobil 1™ Announced as Title Sponsor of RADwood 2024 and New Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live Festival Experience

Supporting the community known for killer cars and fly attire, Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live features concert series, awesome cars, and fashion of the '80s and '90s plus new awards

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADwood, the original automotive lifestyle event celebrating the '80s and '90s, is getting radder thanks to its newest title sponsor, Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil. Returning to Austin's Circuit of The Americas with a new format, RADwood attendees can expect a new, festival-style atmosphere with more than 550 cars on display, appropriately titled "Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live."

Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live

"RADwood is a celebration of the cars and culture of the '80s and '90s as well as the people who created and drove it," said Art Cervantes, co-founder and CEO of RADwood. "Our partner, Mobil 1, has helped fuel the growth of RADwood so we can continue to reach more enthusiasts and provide the raddest automotive lifestyle experience possible – we're thrilled to share this new format and provide a better experience for all of our guests."

RADwood Austin is the first of several stops for the Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live experience in 2024 including additional activations in Detroit and San Pedro later this year. Together, the two iconic automotive brands will tap into the best the RADwood era has to offer and bring attendees new and unique experiences, including:

Live concert series featuring Zoodust, DJ Leslie Nava on the 1's and 2's, '80s cover band Flashback80s! and Austin favorites with the hits of the '90s

favorites with the hits of the '90s Two newly announced Mobil 1 awards: The People's Choice Award and the Road Warrior Award

A meet & greet with Chris Jacobs of Overhaulin' fame

of fame A new VIP Chill Zone with great food and drink, a covered lounge area with a view of the stage and other attractions to kick back and enjoy throughout the day

Expanded awards ceremony and upgraded fashion contests including special judges and more contestants

Ride and Drive opportunities putting guests behind the wheel of RADwood era icons, free of charge

"Why I Drive" online campaign where guests share their RAD-rides with Hagerty social media followers, focusing on the people and stories as much as the cars themselves

"Mobil 1 has a lot to celebrate this year as we mark our 50-year anniversary. When we looked at our driving community and their ongoing support through the years, we knew we wanted to continue shaping the future by finding new ways to recognize and celebrate them," said Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager for Mobil 1. "Becoming title sponsor of RADwood is a natural and exciting progression in our partnership that allows us to dig in even deeper with our shared community of car lovers."

About Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live Expanded Festival Experience

Celebrating the cultural impact of the many iconic artists of the era, the motor oil brand is excited to unveil the Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live concert series, the ultimate celebration where event goers in select cities will be transported back in time through live music and DJs. Headliners for each event will be announced on the @Mobil1 and @RADwood Instagram channels.

Mobil 1 will continue to have an on-site presence at RADwood events throughout the year where attendees can sign up for the brand's members-only community, the Mobil 1 DR1VRS CLUB, enjoy giveaways and participate in voting for the People's Choice Award.

The People's Choice Award will go to the car owner with the raddest vehicle that inspired the most chatter and dropped jaws among event attendees. Chosen by the community itself, the winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind prize: an art print of their car created in the signature style of Instagram artist @LNCLNworks.

The Road Warrior Award will go to the car at each RADwood event that has survived the most, driven the most, and arguably been loved the most. The owner of the car with the highest mileage at RADwood that day will be rewarded by Mobil 1 and its partner O'Reilly Auto Parts with an era-appropriate Mobil 1 RADwood bomber-style jacket with a custom odometer marking the number of miles their car has driven on the open road.

Future RADwood events include:

July 20, 2024 : RADwood NorCal, San Francisco, CA

: RADwood NorCal, August 24, 2024 : RADwood PNW, Tacoma, WA

: RADwood PNW, September 14, 2024 : RADwood Detroit, MI

: RADwood November 9, 2024 : RADwood SoCal, San Pedro

To learn more about Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live, view the full RADwood schedule, or purchase spectator ticket packages, please visit here .

About RADwood

RADwood is an automotive lifestyle event dedicated to the totally awesome '80s and '90s. RADwood features standalone car shows throughout the United States and is held in conjunction with The Amelia. For a full schedule and pictures/video from past events visit: https://www.RADwood.com/

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at loveofdriving.mobil.com, www.mobil1.us and follow @Mobil1on Instagram and X . Join us. For the love of driving.

ABOUT COTA: Circuit of The Americas is the premier destination for world-class motorsports and entertainment in the United States. Set on 1,200 acres in the rolling hills just outside downtown Austin, Circuit of The Americas has hosted the biggest names in racing, action sports and music since 2012. At its heart is a 3.41-mile racetrack that was designed to challenge the world's most exacting competitors while providing a thrilling spectacle for audiences. Stay up to date on events, news and stories at the track by following Circuit of The Americas on social media: Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , Twitter

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

