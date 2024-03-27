Hagerty Celebrates 40 Years of Cars, Culture and Community with "Keepers of the Flame" Campaign Honoring Car Love

Hagerty has built its reputation through an unwavering commitment to car-loving communities. What began as a specialty insurance company four decades ago now includes a trusted marketplace for buying and selling collectible cars, a driver's club with exclusive membership benefits and an entertainment hub for passionate car enthusiasts.

"People take great care of the things they love, and for more than 67 million automotive enthusiasts, that love is cars," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "It's a testament to the enduring appeal of automobiles and the culture that surrounds them. I have pride in knowing the passion for cars is as vibrant as it was 40 years ago, and that Hagerty is playing a vital role in maintaining this community of car lovers for the next 40 years."

Keeping the Flame Alive

The "Keepers of the Flame" campaign is an ode to the passion that millions of people share for cars and driving, and a signal to the automotive world that Hagerty has "plenty left in the tank" for the next 40 years. The campaign celebrates all people who fuel Hagerty – its employees, members, partners and the automotive enthusiast community as a whole – with original creative content running across all owned channels including print, digital and social media with a message that honors car love.

Additional activities include a 40th anniversary special section of Hagerty Drivers Club magazine and an anniversary focused Hagerty Marketplace online auction this summer featuring some of the most iconic cars from the RAD Era – 1984 – honoring not only the year of Hagerty's inception but connecting this offering to Hagerty's RADwood lifestyle events celebrating the 80s and 90s.

Driving Cultural and Community Connections

Since its founding, Hagerty has invested more than $22 million in preserving car culture for our generation and the generations to come. This includes the creation of a national nonprofit Hagerty Drivers Foundation (HDF), which has most recently provided $50,000 in grant funding for students pursuing automotive restoration opportunities and more than 500 grants for future drivers to obtain driver's education, including $150,000 in grants this year. In addition, the HDF has added 34 historic vehicles to the National Historic Vehicle Register, the only Federally recognized program that documents and celebrates America's most significant automobiles, preserving their heritage in perpetuity at the Library of Congress.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

