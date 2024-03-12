Hagerty Reports 2023 Results; Expects Strong Growth and Margin Expansion to Continue in 2024

Fourth quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 24% to $245.0 million , and full year 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $1.0 billion compared to the prior year periods.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

"2023 was an excellent year at Hagerty as we successfully executed on our 2023 priorities and delivered results that consistently exceeded expectations. For the full year, we grew total revenue 27% and surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time. We also significantly improved our profitability, delivering a year-over-year improvement in Net Income of $26 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million. Operating margins expanded 960 basis points, powered by operational efficiencies, cost discipline, and the benefits of increasing scale as we deliver high rates of compounding growth," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty.

"Our momentum has carried over into 2024 which we expect to be another year of excellent results. We anticipate growth in total revenue of 15-17%, net income of 116-148%, and Adjusted EBITDA of 41-53%," continued Mr. Hagerty. "Utilizing our improved profitability and cash flow, we are maintaining our investment posture in technology and expanded offerings that will drive growth and further improve an already great, and highly differentiated value proposition for Hagerty's customers."

Mr. Hagerty added, "As we enter our 40th year in business, Hagerty is just beginning what we believe will be a multi-year period of sustained revenue growth and strong flow-through to the bottom line. I couldn't be prouder of One Team Hagerty's work as they fuel the passion for driving and car culture by helping car enthusiasts protect, buy and sell, and enjoy their special vehicles."

YEAR ENDED 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 24% to $245.0 million and full year 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $1.0 billion compared to the prior year periods.

and full year 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 19% to $192.9 million , and full year 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to $907.2 million compared to the prior year periods.

, and full year 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 22% to $77.5 million , and full year 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 19% to $365.5 million compared to the prior year periods. Policies in Force Retention was 88.7% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 88.0% as of December 31, 2022 and total insured vehicles increased 6% year-over-year to 2.4 million.

, and full year 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 19% to compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.5% compared to 41.2% in the prior year period. Full year 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.5% compared to 45.3% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was due in part to better underwriting results in the current year. In addition, prior year results included $10.0 million of catastrophe losses related to Hurricane Ian.

of catastrophe losses related to Hurricane Ian. Fourth quarter 2023 Earned Premium increased 31% to $147.4 million , and full year 2023 Earned premium increased 32% to $531.9 million compared to the prior year periods. Earned Premium growth was driven by the strong Written Premium growth as well as the increased quota share to approximately 80% compared to 70% in the prior year period. AM Best assigned a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) to Hagerty Reinsurance Limited.

, and full year 2023 Earned premium increased 32% to compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Membership, Marketplace and other revenue decreased 3% to $20.1 million , and full year 2023 Membership, Marketplace and other revenue increased 33% to $102.8 million compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Marketplace revenue decreased 34% to $3.7 million compared to the prior year period that included a live auction, and full year 2023 Marketplace revenue increased 109% to $28.6 million compared to the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 Membership revenue increased 4% to $12.9 million , and full year 2023 Membership revenue increased 16% to $52.5 million compared to the prior year periods. Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 8% to approximately 815,000 compared to the prior year period.

, and full year 2023 Membership, Marketplace and other revenue increased 33% to compared to the prior year periods. Fourth quarter 2023 Operating Loss of $6.5 million compared to a Loss of $35.7 million in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Operating Income of $10.4 million compared to a Loss of $67.6 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 operating margin expanded by 1550 bps and full year 2023 operating margin increased by 960 bps compared to the prior year periods. Full year 2023 depreciation and amortization was $45.8 million compared to $33.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by a higher base of capital assets related to the digital platform which increased the expense by $5.8 million , as well as the $4.3 million impairment of media content assets. Full year 2023 and 2022 results include restructuring charges of $8.8 million and $18.3 million , respectively, primarily associated with a reduction in force, reduced hiring plans and cost containment initiatives. Full year 2023 results include losses and impairments of $4.0 million related to the termination of the Hagerty Garage + Social joint venture and the sale of DriveShare.

compared to a Loss of in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Operating Income of compared to a Loss of in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.0 million compared to a Loss of $32.2 million in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Net Income of $28.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period. Full year 2023 Net Income includes a $19.5 million increase in interest income due to higher rates and better investments, as well as the impacts from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, the restructuring charges, revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment, and the impairment of media content assets.

compared to a Loss of in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Net Income of compared to in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.7 million compared to $(2.0) million in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $88.2 million compared to $(1.9) million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period, and full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of compared to in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was $0.14 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.03 , and full year 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was $0.19 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.09 . Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) was $(0.01) , and full year 2023 Adjusted EPS was $0.04 .

and Diluted Earnings per Share was , and full year 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was and Diluted Earnings per Share was .

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

2024 OUTLOOK — GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

Despite the uncertain macro environment and challenging dynamics for the insurance industry with heightened inflationary pressures, we expect 2024 to be another year of strong top-line growth and margin expansion for Hagerty as the company's performance based culture powers great results for stakeholders. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning Hagerty to deliver compounding profit growth over the coming years and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations.

Key 2024 business priorities include: Further improve loyalty to drive renewals and referrals Enhance member experience in a cost effective and efficient way Build Hagerty Marketplace into the most trusted and preferred place to buy, sell, and finance collector cars Expand insurance offerings, particularly in the post 1980s collectible space

For full year 2024, the company expects to deliver: Written Premium growth of 13-14% Total Revenue growth of 15-17% Net Income growth of 116-148% Adjusted EBITDA growth of 41-53%









2024 Outlook

2024 Growth in thousands 2023 Results

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Total Written Premium $907,175

$1,025,000

$1,034,000

13 %

14 % Total Revenue $1,000,213

$1,150,000

$1,170,000

15 %

17 % Net Income (1) $28,179

$61,000

$70,000

116 %

148 % Adjusted EBITDA $88,162

$124,000

$135,000

41 %

53 %





















(1) Net income range assumes no impact from warrants

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor Presentation highlighting fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com . The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in profit and earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) anticipated business objectives; and (iv) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; (x) successfully defend any litigation, government inquiries and investigations, and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,



2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue

$ 77,540

$ 63,814

$ 13,726

21.5 % Earned premium

147,368

112,342

35,026

31.2 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue

20,135

20,847

(712)

(3.4) % Total revenue

245,043

197,003

48,040

24.4 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

56,774

49,675

7,099

14.3 % Ceding commission, net

70,617

53,102

17,515

33.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

61,197

46,258

14,939

32.3 % Sales expense

31,587

30,792

795

2.6 % General and administrative services

20,569

25,028

(4,459)

(17.8) % Depreciation and amortization

10,916

9,550

1,366

14.3 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net (45)

18,324

(18,369)

(100.2) % Losses and impairments related to divestitures (99)

—

(99)

(100.0) % Total operating expenses

251,516

232,729

18,787

8.1 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(6,473)

(35,726)

29,253

81.9 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

12,962

4,030

8,932

221.6 % Interest and other income (expense)

7,144

2,403

4,741

197.3 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,633

(29,293)

42,926

146.5 % Income tax expense

(4,591)

(2,940)

(1,651)

56.2 % NET INCOME (LOSS)

9,042

(32,233)

41,275

128.1 % Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 5,529

27,626

(22,097)

(80.0) % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,839)

—

(1,839)

100.0 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,732

$ (4,607)

$ 17,339

N/M

















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.14

$ (0.06)







Diluted

$ 0.03

$ (0.06)

























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic

84,588

83,203







Diluted

347,455

83,203



























N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

$ Change

% Change















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 365,512

$ 307,238

$ 58,274

19.0 % Earned premium 531,866

403,061

128,805

32.0 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 102,835

77,289

25,546

33.1 % Total revenue

1,000,213

787,588

212,625

27.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

216,896

199,542

17,354

8.7 % Ceding commission, net

251,805

191,150

60,655

31.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

220,658

182,402

38,256

21.0 % Sales expense

156,378

140,781

15,597

11.1 % General and administrative services

85,434

89,068

(3,634)

(4.1) % Depreciation and amortization

45,809

33,887

11,922

35.2 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 8,812

18,324

(9,512)

(51.9) % Losses and impairments related to divestitures 4,013

—

4,013

100.0 % Total operating expenses

989,805

855,154

134,651

15.7 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

10,408

(67,566)

77,974

115.4 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

11,543

41,899

(30,356)

(72.5) % Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment —

34,735

(34,735)

(100.0) % Interest and other income (expense)

22,821

2,028

20,793

N/M INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 44,772

11,096

33,676

N/M Income tax expense

(16,593)

(7,017)

(9,576)

(136.5) % Loss from equity method investment, net of tax —

(1,676)

1,676

100.0 % NET INCOME

28,179

2,403

25,776

N/M Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (7,948)

29,675

(37,623)

(126.8) % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (3,677)

—

(3,677)

100.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 16,554

$ 32,078

$ (15,524)

(48.4) %

















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.39







Diluted

$ 0.09

$ (0.07)

























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic

84,180

82,728







Diluted

340,323

336,147



























N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 108,326

$ 95,172 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

615,950

444,019 Accounts receivable

71,530

58,255 Premiums receivable

137,525

100,700 Commissions receivable

79,115

60,151 Notes receivable

35,896

25,493 Deferred acquisition costs, net

141,637

107,342 Other current assets

60,239

45,651 Total current assets

1,250,218

936,783 Notes receivable

17,018

11,934 Property and equipment, net

20,764

25,256 Lease right-of-use assets

50,515

82,398 Intangible assets, net

91,924

104,024 Goodwill

114,214

115,041 Other long-term assets

43,559

37,082 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,588,212

$ 1,312,518 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 87,175

$ 77,049 Losses payable

62,001

55,516 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

136,507

111,741 Commissions payable

108,739

77,075 Due to insurers

79,815

68,171 Advanced premiums

20,471

17,084 Unearned premiums

317,275

235,462 Contract liabilities

30,316

25,257 Total current liabilities

842,299

667,355 Long-term lease liabilities

50,459

80,772 Long-term debt, net

130,680

108,280 Warrant liabilities

34,018

45,561 Deferred tax liability

15,937

12,850 Contract liabilities

17,335

19,169 Other long-term liabilities

4,139

11,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,094,867

945,149 Commitments and Contingencies

—

— TEMPORARY EQUITY (1)







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible

Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2022) 82,836

— STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 84,588,536 and 83,202,969

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 8

8 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital

561,754

549,034 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(468,995)

(489,602) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(88)

(213) Total stockholders' equity

92,704

59,252 Non-controlling interest

317,805

308,117 Total equity

410,509

367,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,588,212

$ 1,312,518











(1) The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income $ 28,179

$ 2,403 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (11,543)

(41,899) Loss on equity method investment —

1,676 Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment —

(34,735) Depreciation and amortization 45,809

33,887 Provision for deferred taxes 2,921

2,973 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,147

4,698 Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 1,894

4,316 Losses and impairments related to divestitures 2,827

— Share-based compensation expense 18,017

12,129 Non-cash lease expense 11,681

10,875 Other (1,459)

533 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commission receivable (69,879)

(52,036) Deferred acquisition costs (34,295)

(25,807) Losses payable 6,485

21,034 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 24,766

36,872 Commissions payable 31,664

16,472 Due to insurers 11,510

10,427 Advanced premiums 3,370

3,259 Unearned premiums 81,813

60,263 Operating lease liabilities (11,243)

(9,779) Other assets and liabilities, net (9,958)

(2,233) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 133,706

55,328 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (26,403)

(44,375) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,683)

(15,404) Purchase of previously held equity method investment —

(15,250) Issuance of note receivable to previously held equity method investment —

(7,000) Issuance of notes receivable (24,939)

(6,123) Collection of notes receivable 10,357

370 Purchase of fixed income securities (10,568)

(4,234) Maturities of fixed income securities 7,468

1,216 Other investing activities 121

(721) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (52,647)

(91,521) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on long-term debt (139,850)

(122,500) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 161,547

94,367 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs 79,159

— Contribution from non-controlling interest 779

1,700 Payment of capitalized transaction costs —

(1,651) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,526

— Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 103,161

(28,084) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 865

(504)







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 185,085

(64,781) Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 539,191

603,972 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 724,276

$ 539,191

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operational Metrics













Total Written Premium (in thousands) $ 192,861

$ 162,041

$ 907,175

$ 776,664 Loss Ratio 41.5 %

41.2 %

41.5 %

45.3 % New Business Count — Insurance 52,793

43,523

254,386

234,520















GAAP Measures













Total Revenue (in thousands) $ 245,043

$ 197,003

$ 1,000,213

$ 787,588 Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ (6,473)

$ (35,726)

$ 10,408

$ (67,566) Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ 9,042

$ (32,233)

$ 28,179

$ 2,403 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14

$ (0.06)

$ 0.19

$ 0.39 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.03

$ (0.06)

$ 0.09

$ (0.07)















Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 9,713

$ (2,036)

$ 88,162

$ (1,940) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.01)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.04

$ (0.20)



December 31,

2023

2022 Operational Metrics





Policies in Force 1,401,037

1,315,977 Policies in Force Retention 88.7 %

88.0 % Vehicles in Force 2,378,883

2,234,461 HDC Paid Member Count 815,007

752,754 Net Promoter Score (NPS) 82

83

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) changes in the fair value of our warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (iv) the net gain or loss from asset disposals; (v) losses and impairments related to divestitures; (vi) the revaluation gain on a previously held equity method investment; and (vii) certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















in thousands Net income (loss) $ 9,042

$ (32,233)

$ 28,179

$ 2,403 Interest and other income (7,144)

(2,403)

(22,821)

(2,028) Income tax expense 4,591

2,940

16,593

7,017 Depreciation and amortization 10,916

9,550

45,809

33,887 EBITDA 17,405

(22,146)

67,760

41,279 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net (45)

18,324

8,812

18,324 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (12,962)

(4,030)

(11,543)

(41,899) Share-based compensation expense 4,860

3,964

17,729

12,129 Losses and impairments related to divestitures (99)

—

4,013

— Revaluation gain previously held equity method investment —

—

—

(34,735) Net loss from asset disposals —

1,970

—

1,970 Other unusual items (1) 554

(118)

1,391

992 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,713

$ (2,036)

$ 88,162

$ (1,940)



















(1) Other unusual items primarily includes certain legal settlement expenses (net) recognized in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, as well as certain non-restructuring severance expenses recognized in the year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





2024 Low

2024 High













in thousands Net income $ 61,000

$ 70,000 Interest and other (income) expense (18,000)

(18,000) Income tax (benefit) expense 17,250

19,250 Depreciation and amortization 46,000

46,000 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities —

— Share-based compensation expense 17,750

17,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,000

$ 135,000

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss), less changes in the fair value of our warrant liabilities and, when applicable, the revaluation gain on a previously held equity method investment, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of The Hagerty Group; (iii) all unexercised warrants; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income (loss) available to Class A Common

Stockholders (1) $ 11,786

$ (4,607)

$ 15,881

$ 32,078 Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible

Preferred Stock 946

—

673

— Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1,839

—

3,677

— Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (5,529)

(27,626)

7,948

(29,675) Consolidated net income (loss) 9,042

(32,233)

28,179

2,403 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (12,962)

(4,030)

(11,543)

(41,899) Revaluation gain on previously held equity method

investment —

—

—

(34,735) Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) (2) $ (3,920)

$ (36,263)

$ 16,636

$ (74,231)















Denominator:













Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding — basic(1) 84,588

83,203

84,180

82,728 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Conversion of non-controlling interest units of The

Hagerty Group to Class A Common Stock 255,499

255,758

255,499

255,758 Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to

Class A Common Stock 6,785

—

6,785

— Total unissued share-based compensation awards 8,385

6,902

8,385

6,902 Total warrants outstanding 19,484

19,484

19,484

19,484 Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 290,153

282,144

290,153

282,144 Fully dilutive shares outstanding (2) 374,741

365,347

374,333

364,872

















Basic EPS (1) $ 0.14

$ (0.06)

$ 0.19

$ 0.39

















Adjusted EPS (2) $ (0.01)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.04

$ (0.20)



















(1) Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS (2) Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

