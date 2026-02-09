Hagerty Channel Debuts on Prime Video

Featuring Award-Winning Automotive Storytelling

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) announced today the launch of the brand's automotive enthusiast free ad-support (FAST) channel on Prime Video. Programming is live today, making Hagerty content available through Prime Video on thousands of compatible devices.

"The Hagerty channel is another example of Hagerty making it more enjoyable to be a driving enthusiast," said Marc Burns, Hagerty's Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing. "By bringing our team's authentic, award-winning content, driving enthusiasts will be able to indulge their passion even more easily."

The Hagerty Channel Lineup

The Hagerty channel delivers 24/7 programming with hundreds of hours of high-quality, original content, with new episodes every week. Fan favorites include:

"ICONS" host Jason Cammisa delivers award-winning, cinematic deep dives into the cars and people that changed everything, blending history, engineering with full-throttle driving

"Revelations" shares the untold stories of automotive legends, highlighting the big-picture reasons that some cars become famous: the development hurdles, the technical differences and the zeitgeist that created them

"Cammisa's Ultimate Drag Race Replay" puts you in the driver's seat, pitting the fastest cars in the world against each other, with unique slow-motion, deep dive explanations that put performance into perspective

"Barn Find Hunter" host Tom Cotter literally wrote the book on barn finds. Join him as he travels the country searching for forgotten classics in barns, backyards and scrapyards

"Capturing Car Culture with Larry Chen" follows the world-famous car photographer as he takes viewers behind the lens and around the globe to see the people, places and passions that define modern car culture

"The Driver's Seat with Henry Catchpole" takes us on a sensory journey behind the wheel of some of the most exciting and interesting cars on the planet, from a poster-worthy V12 supercar to the latest restomod

"Driveway Finds" shows custom shop fabricator, Dustin Hallinan, and his high school shop teacher, John Brito, rescue classic cars from the brink and bring them back to life for themselves and others

Hagerty video content has received more than 785 million views and is also available on Hagerty.com and the brand's YouTube channel.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty