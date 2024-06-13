Hagerty Drivers Club Launches "HDC Days" Celebration for its 830,000 Members from June 21- 23

Weekend-long campaign includes exclusive member experiences, discounts and contests

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, is hosting Hagerty Drivers Club "HDC Days," a celebration of the largest automotive membership in the world and ultimate community for car lovers, from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23. Our over 830,000 members can participate in more than 20 live events across the United States and Canada which can be found at: hagerty.com/drivers-club/hdc-days.

"The summer solstice is the perfect time for our members to take a drive in their favorite cars, on their favorite roads, and with their favorite people. That's why we designed HDC Days to support their passion for driving and automotive experiences," said Paul Rehrig, President of Media, Marketing & Membership. "Members already enjoy exceptional service from our in-house team of automotive experts and ongoing HDC offerings. With our HDC Days, we're taking it a step further by introducing exclusive benefits and perks, making it a special weekend to get out and drive."

Hagerty and partner-facilitated programs, discounts and contests for members include:

Regional Events: More than 20 events in North America provide members the excuse to hit the road with friends and family. Location details here.

More than 20 events in provide members the excuse to hit the road with friends and family. Location details here. Get Out and Drive Contest: For those who do not live close to an existing event, simply hit the road, meet up with some car friends, take a Sunday drive; members who drive at least 50 miles and share their experience will be entered to win Michelin and BFGoodrich gift certificates, tickets to The Amelia 2025, and more.

For those who do not live close to an existing event, simply hit the road, meet up with some car friends, take a Sunday drive; members who drive at least 50 miles and share their experience will be entered to win Michelin and BFGoodrich gift certificates, tickets to The Amelia 2025, and more. #HDCdays2024: Members who post on Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag while tagging @Hagerty showing how they participated in HDC Days have the chance of winning several prizes, including ½ day Xtreme X open road access, Xtreme Xperience Track Experience podium package, and more.

Members who post on Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag while tagging @Hagerty showing how they participated in HDC Days have the chance of winning several prizes, including ½ day Xtreme X open road access, Xtreme Xperience Track Experience podium package, and more. Mobil 1 F1 Race Tickets: Win 4 General Admission tickets to Formula 1 Miami in 2025.

Win 4 General Admission tickets to Formula 1 Miami in 2025. Coker Star Series: Members with a car from the '50s or '60s can simply share their make and model information to automatically be entered to win four tires and become the HDC member of the year for Coker's 2025 calendar.

Members with a car from the '50s or '60s can simply share their make and model information to automatically be entered to win four tires and become the HDC member of the year for Coker's 2025 calendar. Elevated Partner Discounts: Special offers from Griots, California Car Cover, WeatherTech, and more.

Special offers from Griots, California Car Cover, WeatherTech, and more. Magazine Cover Voting: Starting June 21 , HDC Members can vote on the September/October cover of the HDC magazine by logging into their account to choose their favorite design. Be sure to vote on future magazine editions and other HDC-related items.

Hagerty Drivers Club Members can learn more about participation by logging into their account while enthusiasts interested in joining HDC can visit www.hagerty.com.

About Hagerty (NYSE: Hagerty)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 830,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

