Hagerty earns 'Great Place to Work' certification for 8th consecutive year

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand and the world's largest membership organization for car lovers, has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

Hagerty has been certified as a Great Place to Work every year since 2013. In 2020 and 2021 Hagerty also was named to Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified great workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Great Place to Work Certification is based on employee surveys. This year, 93% of employees at Hagerty described it as a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Our people create and maintain the culture that earns these designations," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their feedback through surveys like this ensures that Hagerty remains a great place to work as we grow and evolve."

