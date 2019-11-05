Hagerty expands U.S. footprint with new facility in Dublin, Ohio

The facility also will provide additional geographic coverage and support numerous services such as inbound support for members of the Hagerty Drivers Club, servicing new and existing insurance policies, claims handling and technology development. With more than 1.5 million members, Hagerty Drivers Club offers exclusive events and experiences, discounts, premium roadside assistance and more.

"What we're seeing is a real community forming around the love of driving and cars, with Hagerty as the hub," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Our mission is support, celebrate and enable car fans and car culture in every way that we can."

This year, millennials and Gen Xers surpassed the massive Baby Boom generation as the driving force in the enthusiast vehicle market, requesting insurance and vehicle value data from Hagerty by a roughly 53-47 percent margin.

"This shift was inevitable given the combined size of these generations," said Hagerty. "We say 'welcome to the club.' It's great to see that younger generations are just as crazy about cars as their parents and grandparents."

Hagerty has been steadily adding services and offerings to meet the demands of car fans of all ages. This year, the company expanded its award-winning magazine (Hagerty), published its first book (Never Stop Driving: A Better Life Behind the Wheel), and acquired North America's largest motorsport membership and event management system (Motorsportreg), as well as the renowned Greenwich Concours d'Elegance in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Hagerty said the Columbus Region's vibrant business community, automotive sector and highly skilled employee base will help Hagerty continue its North American growth. Hiring for new positions at the Dublin campus will begin in Q4 2019. Hagerty is known for its competitive pay, outstanding benefits and progressive work culture, which emphasizes personal and professional growth in a fun, stimulating atmosphere.

Headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty has additional offices across the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada, employing roughly 1,200 people. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com . For information on careers at Hagerty, click here.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company dedicated to the love of driving. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for the enthusiast vehicles. The company also supports keeping car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

