Hagerty Global Brand Ambassador Nigel Matthews appointed chairman of the International Chief Judge Advisory Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigel Matthews, Global Brand Ambassador for Hagerty, has been appointed chairman of the International Chief Judge Advisory Group (ICJAG), an esteemed body of veteran vintage-car judges who bring consistency and fairness to the world's most prestigious concours.

Matthews has been at the pinnacle of his craft for more than forty years. A licensed master technician, he spent much of his career repairing and restoring Ferraris and Rolls-Royces. He judged his first concours in 2003, was already a judge at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance by 2005 and was a founding member of ICJAG in 2016. Considered preeminent experts in the concours-judging world, ICJAG members guide scoring at more than 40 events in some dozen countries.

Even in this rarified realm, Matthews stands apart. Since 2005, Nigel has judged many of the major concours events around the globe, including serving as Chief Judge at the concours in Pinehurst, North Carolina; La Jolla, California; the Canadian Concours in Vancouver; and Australia's Sydney Concours, as well as serving as a class judge at Pebble Beach.

"To be not just a judge but the Chief Judge at some of the most distinguished concours in the world takes an amazing amount of knowledge and expertise," says Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "We are so proud to work with him at Hagerty and we join the International Chief Judges Advisory Group in congratulating him."

Matthews says consistency, fairness, originality and authenticity will continue to be ICJAG's focus: "We want to help event organizers. If they elevate their judging standards to the highest level they can, it raises the bar for that event and encourages owners to bring their cars because they know they can trust that the judging will be fair and consistent."

In addition to serving as the company's global ambassador, Matthews is a writer for Hagerty and serves as the Historic Vehicle Association's Canadian representative to the Fédération International des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA), the worldwide federative association of historic automobile clubs.

