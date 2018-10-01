Hagerty Keeps Future Drivers Safe with Holiday Gifts that Give Back

"We created The Shop: Assembled by Hagerty, to make unique and fun automotive apparel and accessories for car lovers but what we make is not as important as why we do it – to protect future generations of car drivers," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

The Shop also features other unique and high-quality auto-themed gifts for all ages that are perfect for home or garage, including pocket squares, steering wheel ornaments, T-shirts, sippy cups, signs and more. The limited edition "ugly" holiday sweater will be available starting Friday. All items are available at Hagerty.com/the shop and are priced under $100.

For 2018, The Shop partnered with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides low-income children, ages 0-12, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Baby2Baby will serve more than 180,000 children in Los Angeles this year and tens of thousands more in over 20 cities across the country through their national network. Car seats are one of the many essential items that Baby2Baby distributes to families in need.

Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among U.S. children under 15, according to an analysis by Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Between 2010 and 2014, 2,885 children died in vehicle accidents, an average of 11 a week. Forty three percent were either not restrained or improperly restrained.

The Shop: Assembled by Hagerty carries a full line of apparel, accessories, garage and home items, and gifts, all aimed at motoring enthusiasts of all ages. Featured products that were voted most popular by customers include a steering wheel-themed travel mug, a "Three pedals, no problem" baseball cap, a "No I'm Not the Original Owner" T-shirt, blueprint polo shirts, a nail polish detailing kit, a whiskey decanter, and auto-themed necktie, cufflinks and pocket squares. For photos of this year's newest items, click here. For more information or to shop now visit Hagerty.com/theshop.

