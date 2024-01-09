Hagerty launches channel on Samsung TV Plus featuring hundreds of hours of free, premium automotive content

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurer, today announced the launch of Hagerty Media content and livestreams to millions of Samsung TV Plus users in the U.S.

Samsung TV Plus is a leader in free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD), with more than 330 channels in the U.S. and over 2,500 channels available globally in 24 countries. Reaching 535M active devices globally across TV and mobile, Samsung TV Plus is accessible on 2016-2023 Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators, and the web.

Driven by Hagerty's purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations, the Hagerty channel will deliver 24/7 programming of its popular original shows like Jason Cammisa's "Icons" and "Ultimate Drag Race Replay;" "The Driver's Seat" with Henry Catchpole; "Redline Rebuild," featuring Devin Reckow's mesmerizing time-lapse rebuilds; "Capturing Car Culture" with Larry Chen; "The Barn Find Hunter'' with Tom Cotter, and more. The Hagerty channel also will feature livestreams from Hagerty Events and Auctions.

"We are thrilled to expand the Hagerty video footprint in partnership with one of the leaders in free premium entertainment," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Launching the Hagerty channel on Samsung TV Plus will help us reach millions of viewers, sharing our love for all things automotive and showcasing the captivating stories that define our community."

With thousands of premium linear and on-demand shows and movies, the Hagerty channel joins Samsung TV Plus' robust lineup of completely free quality entertainment spanning music, kids, news, sports, automotive and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

