Hagerty Media Wins Big at 44th Annual Telly Awards

Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends Lands Gold for Video Journalism, Online Series

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week The Telly Awards announced their 2023 winners, with Hagerty Media receiving eight awards recognizing their online series and individual episodes.

Founded in 1979 and originally geared toward celebrating TV commercials across local and cable stations, The Telly Awards have continued to expand categories of recognition to best reflect the trends in today's world for video and television. New categories this year acknowledged Pro Bono and Corporate Social Responsibility work, video journalism and virtual production.

Hagerty Media won both Gold and Silver in the Video Journalism, Online Series category for Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends and Jason Cammisa on the ICONS, respectively.      

"I'm incredibly proud of the work that the Hagerty Media team has produced for our YouTube channel, especially in the past year," said Larry Webster, SVP of Media and Editorial at Hagerty. "To have our series be recognized alongside the likes of PBS NewsHour, WebMD, and INSIDER, is an absolute honor and highlights the importance of content, like our Revelations series, within the automotive industry. This small but mighty team is bursting with talent and dedicated to delighting and entertaining Hagerty members and collector car enthusiasts."

The full list of awards that Hagerty Media took home at the 2023 Telly Awards can be found below:

Series Awards:

Online Series: Video Journalism

  • Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends (Full series) - Gold
  • Jason Cammisa on the ICONS (Full series) - Silver

Online: Webseries, scripted

Individual Episode Awards:

Online: Automotive

Online: Editing

Online: Directing

Online: Videography / Cinematography

Online: Use of Archival Footage

  • Revelations: Mercedes 500E - Bronze

The awards centered on the efforts of Hagerty Media's 'Team Cammisa' composed of automotive journalist and presenter Jason Cammisa, director Anthony Esposito and editor Robert David Sanders.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

