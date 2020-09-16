Hagerty Named Title Sponsor for the 2020 Radio Le Mans Broadcast of This Year's 24 Hours of Le Mans

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As drivers try to snag some sleep between stints and devoted fans fight against the scream of race-car engines for a few hours' rest, Radio Le Mans—like the 24 Hours of Le Mans itself—never goes silent. An institution in its own right, Radio Le Mans is essential listening for fans of the race, broadcasting 24 hours of non-stop coverage for millions of fans worldwide that is so comprehensive many listen to the broadcast even while watching the race on their TV or computer. Indeed, even race-team managers tune in from the pits.

Hagerty is proud to announce that it will be the broadcast's title sponsor for the 2020 running of the fabled endurance race. CEO McKeel Hagerty will join the broadcast to talk with John Hindhaugh, the voice of Radio Le Mans, about motorsports and the company's focus on saving driving for future generations.

"Le Mans is one of the biggest motorsports events of the year, and Radio Le Mans brings it to the people, whether they are at the track or at home," said McKeel Hagerty. "With the grandstands around the Circuit de la Sarthe empty this year due to COVID-19, Radio Le Mans is more critical than ever."

The broadcast is the only free, live, global coverage provider for the race, and it is that democratization that drew Hagerty to Radio Le Mans. Hagerty seeks not only to save driving, but to provide access to on-demand events across a variety of enthusiast channels. That Radio Le Mans can appeal to first-time fans as well as the seasoned veterans tuning in from the pits makes it a natural pairing for the brand.

As part of the sponsorship, Hindhaugh, who after 30-plus years as the "voice of Le Mans" is himself an indelible part of the race's history, will also host a new race recap, The 25th Hour, which will stream live at 1 p.m. EDT following the race at Hagerty.com/live.

Delayed from its traditional date in June by COVID-19, this year's 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place Saturday, September 19, until Sunday, September 20. The Radio Le Mans broadcast will air on various FM and satellite radio channels, as well as at http://www.radiolemans.co/.

