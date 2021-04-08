Hagerty named to Fortune's list of 'Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance' for 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty is one of the nation's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for 2021, according to Fortune.

Hagerty was one of only 40 U.S. companies to make the list in the large company/financial services and insurance category (1,000 employees or more), joining such firms as Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Mastercard and Capital One.

In determining Fortune's annual list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing nearly 840,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industry in the United States.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

In the Great Place to Work survey, 93 percent of Hagerty employees described the company as a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"The overwhelmingly positive response from our team is what makes this award so meaningful," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "It's a sign that we continue to be a company where people can develop themselves personally and professionally, and we are very proud of that."

Hagerty provides paid time-off for volunteering, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, wellness program reimbursements and Hagerty U, an internal education program offering 60 programs of learning and professional development.

Hagerty was also recognized by Gallup as an "Exceptional Workplace" for 2021, based on its commitment to creating a consistently positive growth-mindset culture.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

