Hagerty Welcomes Kevin Rabinowitz as Vice President, Insurance Partners Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty is pleased to announce the hiring of Kevin Rabinowitz to lead its Insurance Partners Group. Working under Hagerty's Senior Vice President of North American Markets Jack Butcher, Kevin will be responsible for what he calls the "substantial growth opportunities" of Hagerty's industry partnerships.

Rabinowitz comes to Hagerty after a career spent at some of the largest commercial insurance brokers in the United States, including a ten-year stint at Marsh, the single biggest. Most recently he was Managing Principal, Head of Placement Strategy & Carrier Engagement, at Integro Insurance Brokers, leading placement and market-facing operations and reporting directly to the CEO.

Hagerty's reputation in the marketplace is part of what drew Rabinowitz to the company. "The people are just fantastic," he says. "It is an organization that is chock full of people who are smart, who have a deep understanding of their business and who are passionate about the company's mission to save driving. It's a highly collaborative culture, that I'm excited to be a part of."

He cites Hagerty's momentum as another major draw. "Especially in the current environment, the growth trajectory of the company is mind boggling," Rabinowitz says. "Playing a meaningful role in writing the future of that growth story is really appealing to me." The company's focus on its employees, too, makes it attractive. "This is a company that is committed to the development of its people," Rabinowitz continues. "From the thought leadership published by McKeel [McKeel Hagerty, CEO] to the internal curriculum offered to employees, the company clearly makes the personal and professional growth of its people a top priority. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the team."

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company on a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media and MotorSportReg. Hagerty is also the largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. We support keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

