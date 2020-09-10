Hagerty Welcomes Laura Hunter as Vice President of Brand Communications

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty is proud to announce the addition of Laura Hunter to its Brand team. Reporting to Soon Hagerty, Senior Vice President of Brand, Ms. Hunter will serve as Vice President of Brand Communications, overseeing public relations, corporate citizenship and external communications.

Ms. Hunter joins Hagerty from Nike, where she partnered with executive leadership in Digital Product Creation to execute digital transformation strategies and lead internal communications for adoption of new tech platforms to streamline digital workflows. Her diverse background in communications encompasses both in-house and agency experience for Fortune 500 brands including Nike and Mattel as well as government relations and public affairs for the City of Los Angeles. Ms. Hunter served as an Advisory Board Member for Rutgers' Center for Innovation Education's Customer Experience program, a certificate program with curriculum to advance the latest technologies. Ms. Hunter brings to Hagerty a wealth of expertise in brand evolution, corporate citizenship, digital transformation, and executive positioning.

Ms. Hunter's interest in the automotive world was sparked early on growing up in an automotive family. "Cars and motorcycles have always been a part of my family," she says, "with my dad fondly recalling his turquoise '57 Chevy as we sat around the dinner table and later bringing home an Acura NSX to test drive in the '90s. We grew up with a passion for cars and motorcycles that spans generations."

Since joining Hagerty, Ms. Hunter says she's found the ideal place to apply her brand communications expertise alongside a team of like-minded enthusiasts. "What attracted me to Hagerty is how dedicated we are to our consumer and their way of life," she says. "It's about celebrating the automotive lifestyle, the connections, and all of the experiences that come with it."

