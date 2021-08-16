Hagerty Welcomes McCall's Motorworks Revival to Growing, Nationwide Event Portfolio

Gordon and Molly McCall founded Motorworks Revival in 1991 and will remain consultants to the Hagerty team. More than 3,000 tastemakers attended last Wednesday evening's event which was held at the Monterey Jet Center and featured nearly 60 partners from leading private aviation, automotive, culinary and luxury lifestyle brands.

"We have partnered with the Motorworks Revival for more than 20 years and appreciate how well they have executed what is generally known as a much anticipated kick off event to Monterey Classic Car Week," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We are thrilled to include the brand in our expanding suite of automotive events and experiences as we continue to knit the enthusiast community together to protect the future of car culture."

"Motorworks grew from a small gathering of friends getting ready for car week into a large car culture festival almost overnight," said Gordon McCall. "However, the spirit has always remained the same – a passionate focus on the best cars, aircraft and culture all wrapped-up in the allure of an intimate, strolling dinner party. Molly and I are thrilled to assist the Hagerty team as we continue to find innovative ways to delight our guests."

The 31st annual Motorworks Revival will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 under Hagerty's management.

Hagerty takes part in more than 2,500 car events annually. The company also has a major presence at the nation's largest concours in Pebble Beach, California, as well as the annual classic car auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hagerty's Festival of the Unexceptional, a light-hearted, concours-style event is an annual highlight on the automotive calendar in the United Kingdom.

Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture offering unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and discounts focused on cars and driving. The brand's unique DriveShare platform, an innovative peer-to-peer, enthusiast vehicle rental marketplace, and MotorsportReg.com, the world's largest motorsports event management system, help connect fans with the cars and experiences of their dreams.

About Hagerty

