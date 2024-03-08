Haggin Museum Commemorates 150th Anniversary of J.C. Leyendecker's Birth with Year-Long Celebration

STOCKTON, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned American illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, and the Haggin Museum of Stockton, California is proud to announce their year-long celebration in honor of this iconic artist. Through a special exhibition showcasing Leyendecker's remarkable body of work, engaging events, exciting giveaways, and more, the Haggin invites the community to join in the festivities.

To kick off the celebration, The Haggin Museum is hosting a special family day on Saturday, March 23rd, coinciding with J.C. Leyendecker's birthday. Families are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with creativity, fun, and appreciation for the artist's contributions.

Event Highlights:

Family Day Extravaganza: Join us on Saturday, March 23rd, for a day filled with family-friendly activities and festivities. From 1-3 pm, children aged 5 and up can partake in engaging crafts, while families can enjoy a variety of fun activities throughout the day.

Leyendecker-Themed Giveaways: Experience the joy of exclusive Leyendecker-themed giveaways that will be distributed throughout the day, adding an extra layer of excitement to this special celebration.

Special Admission Offer: In honor of J.C. Leyendecker's 150th birthday, The Haggin Museum is offering a special $1.50 admission fee to adults, seniors, youth, military, and students. As always, children aged 9 and under enjoy free admission, making it an affordable and enjoyable day for families.

About The Haggin Museum:

The Haggin Museum, located at 1201 N. Pershing Ave. in Stockton, CA, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation for the arts and culture. With a diverse collection of art and historical artifacts, the museum provides a unique and enriching experience for visitors of all ages.

For more information on the J.C. Leyendecker 150th Anniversary Celebration and other upcoming events at the Haggin Museum, please visit hagginmuseum.org.

For more information about J.C. Leyendecker's life and legacy, please visit visitstockton.us/leyendecker

Visit Stockton, a 501©6, non-profit corporation, is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California. We are dedicated to positively impacting the local economy through programming and elevating civic pride, highlighting the Stockton community as a positive place to work and live. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.

SOURCE Visit Stockton