The International Award-Winning Stockton Flavor Fest is BACK!

STOCKTON, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockton Flavor Fest is BACK for its second year, May 19-21, at Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton. The International Festival and Event Association's 2022 winner of the "Best New Festival or Event" is excited to bring even more food, music, art, and activities to Stockton, including a third day of fun! With the help of local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives, Stockton Flavor Fest is ready to celebrate the diversity of our community. Tickets are on sale now at stocktonflavorfest.com!

New to Stockton Flavor Fest 2023:

For event tickets, places to stay, and more information, visit StocktonFlavorFest.com.

If your San Joaquin County based nonprofit is interested in volunteering with the Stockton Flavor Fest, please visit StocktonFlavorFest.com for more information.

Visit Stockton, a 501©6, non-profit corporation, is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California. We are dedicated to positively impacting the local economy through programming and elevating civic pride, highlighting the Stockton community as a positive place to work and live. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.

