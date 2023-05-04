The International Award-Winning Stockton Flavor Fest is BACK!

May 04, 2023, 13:17 ET
Let's celebrate the culture, cuisine, and community of the Central Valley.
STOCKTON, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockton Flavor Fest is BACK for its second year, May 19-21, at Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton. The International Festival and Event Association's 2022 winner of the "Best New Festival or Event" is excited to bring even more food, music, art, and activities to Stockton, including a third day of fun! With the help of local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives, Stockton Flavor Fest is ready to celebrate the diversity of our community. Tickets are on sale now at stocktonflavorfest.com!
New to Stockton Flavor Fest 2023:
- A third full day of programming on Friday, May 19th, including $5 admission tickets, $5 beer and seltzers, and loads of entertainment;
- $2 "Taste the Flavor" samples across the festival grounds Friday, May 19th;
- A Brew Fest in the Craft Beer & Wine Tent on Friday, May 19th from 4p-7p;
- Margaritas all weekend long provided by Tia Linda's Margarita; and
- Three full days of music programming on the Back Porch at the 21+ Craft Beer & Wine Tent.
Highlights of Stockton Flavor Fest include:
- Cuisine, food trucks, and artist merchants showcasing the diverse offerings available in our region;
- Live music from regional acts on the Main Stage and the Back Porch;
- Strolling entertainment ranging from Polynesian Dancers to The Drum Heads;
- Free activities including kitchen demos, art workshops, and Mind Works;
- Sunday morning Diva's Drag Brunch (in partnership with the San Joaquin County Pride Center);
- A taste of the area's finest libations at Craft Beer & Wine Tent; and
- A commitment to sustainability, include the use of earth-friendly, compostable cutlery and serveware, zero single-use plastic, and three-stream waste diversion.
For event tickets, places to stay, and more information, visit StocktonFlavorFest.com.
If your San Joaquin County based nonprofit is interested in volunteering with the Stockton Flavor Fest, please visit StocktonFlavorFest.com for more information.
Visit Stockton, a 501©6, non-profit corporation, is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California. We are dedicated to positively impacting the local economy through programming and elevating civic pride, highlighting the Stockton community as a positive place to work and live. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.
Media Contact:
Amy Alpers
[email protected]
209-403-7516
Media Kit: visitstockton.us/SFFMediaKit
SOURCE Visit Stockton
