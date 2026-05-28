Hahn and Escalent Nationwide Data Center Sentiment Survey Reveals Opportunities for Data Centers and Electric Utilities

Comprehensive 13-state Study of 3,400 Voters Identifies Missteps Driving Declining Public Trust in Data Centers and Makes Comprehensive Recommendations for Reversing Course

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn, an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency specializing in energy and utilities, today announced the release of its Data Center Communications Playbook, developed in partnership with Escalent, a leading AI-enabled market research and advisory firm. The playbook delivers national consumer insights and actionable, data-driven communications strategies for data centers, utilities, retail electric providers, policymakers, and energy industry stakeholders navigating intensifying public opposition to data center development.

The timing is urgent. At least 20 proposed data center projects were canceled in Q1 2026 alone, a new record, representing more than $41.7 billion in investment. Seventeen states now have active or advancing legislation to restrict data center development. A May 2026 Gallup poll found 71% of Americans opposed to data centers being built in their area, a figure exceeding opposition to nuclear plants. The backlash, by every measure, has not peaked.

Based on 3,417 surveys across 13 data center hotspot states Texas, Virginia, California, Florida, and Georgia, the research identifies five issues fueling public opposition: electricity costs, grid reliability, resource consumption, pollution and noise, and AI consequence fears. The study then illuminates messages that have the ability to move malleable audience segments, which messengers carry the most credibility, and which commonly used narratives deepen skepticism rather than resolve it.

The playbook goes beyond diagnosis. Hahn's communications strategies provide utilities and energy brands with a concrete Message-Messenger-Method framework as well as a "White Hat" campaign model – a proactive and integrated reputational strategy combining brand work with policy adaptations.

"Data centers have a communications problem, not a facts problem," said Jeff Hahn, CEO of Hahn and author of Breaking Bad News: Essential Tools for Crisis Communications. "The industry has a compelling story to tell, but our research shows that how you tell it matters. The wrong message, delivered through the wrong channels, doesn't just fail; it actively deepens public skepticism. As someone who has spent a career helping organizations navigate difficult public conversations, I can confidently say that this playbook, by design, is the most direct path from confusion to credibility we've ever created for our clients and the energy sector overall."

"Voters have real concerns about data centers, and real questions that aren't being answered by data center brands. This research gives energy organizations the clarity to meet people where they are and communicate in ways that actually move the needle on trust." — Jason Stephenson, Vice President, Energy, Escalent

Playbook Availability

The Data Center Communications Playbook is available for purchase now and includes full data analysis and a one-hour virtual consultation covering findings, implications, and communications strategies tailored to your organization.

About Hahn

Hahn is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency with 50 years of experience building brands that power, nourish, and improve everyday life. Specializing in energy and electric utility sectors, Hahn combines data-driven strategy, predictive analytics, and persuasive communications to help organizations translate complex insights into messaging that builds trust and drives measurable outcomes.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched depth in the energy industry, working with leading utilities, energy retailers, technology companies, and infrastructure stakeholders across custom and syndicated research covering stakeholder analysis, message testing, and communications strategy.

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