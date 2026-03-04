HAI Group Launches Housing Training Institute, Renaming Longstanding Multifamily Training Platform

Established in 1994, Training Arm of Insurance Carrier Reflects Evolution of Multifamily Housing Education

CHESHIRE, Conn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI Group®, the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers, has renamed its long-standing multifamily housing training platform the HAI Group Housing Training Institute (HTI).

The platform, previously known as HAI Group Online Training, was established in 1994 and provides housing education and professional training for multifamily housing organizations and industry partners nationwide.

"The new name reflects the evolution of our multifamily training solutions and the breadth of what we have been delivering for more than 30 years," said Kristina Tatroe, director of the HAI Group Housing Training Institute. "While the name is changing, the courses, instructors, and level of service remain the same. Housing professionals can expect the same programs, support, and commitment to quality."

The HAI Group Housing Training Institute provides on-demand and instructor-led training for multifamily housing professionals serving public housing authorities, affordable housing providers, market-rate multifamily operators, senior housing communities, and student housing portfolios. Through its catalog of courses and certifications, the Housing Training Institute supports professional development across operations, compliance, asset management, resident services, and workforce development throughout the multifamily housing industry.

Course offerings include asset management certifications, regulatory compliance and Fair Housing training, property risk management programs, customer service education, new employee onboarding courses, and governance and leadership development. There are several courses slated for launch soon, covering topics such as the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), integrated pest management, and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

More information about the HAI Group Housing Training Institute, including course offerings and training resources, is available at:

https://www.haigroup.com/housing-training/

Users may access the training platform directly at housingtraininginstitute.com. Support inquiries continue to be handled through [email protected] .

A digital copy of the 2026–27 HAI Group Housing Training Institute course catalog is available at:

https://resources.haigroup.com/hubfs/HTI_Catalog/HTI_Catalog_2026-27_Final_DIGITAL.pdf

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies. For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com .

Media Contact:

Andrew Ragali

Assistant Director, Marketing & Communications

HAI Group

[email protected]

