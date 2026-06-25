Haier Biomedical Debuts Innovative Automated Low-Carbon Cold Storage Products at Two Major Global Industry Trade Fairs

From Europe Biobank Week 2026 in Prague to Interphex Week Tokyo 2026, Haier Biomedical continuously strengthens global life sciences market presence through localized innovative products and profound ecosystem partnerships

QINGDAO, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (688139.SH), a global leader in life sciences and medical solutions, is making simultaneous presence at Europe Biobank Week 2026 in Prague, one of the most important conferences for the international biobanking community, and Interphex Week Tokyo 2026, Japan's largest pharma and biotech gathering.

Haier Biomedical focused on automated, low-temperature storage solutions to enhance academic R&D and teaching practices, and to advance the development of biobanks in Europe At Interphex Week Tokyo 2026, Haier Biomedical unveiled new products designed specifically to meet the Japanese market needs

To meet Europe's biobank needs and Japan's laboratory requirements for low-carbon, high-efficiency, and automated upgrades, Haier Biomedical launched multiple localized innovative products and solutions. With new product debuts, academic collaborations, and scenario-based innovations, Haier Biomedical presented to global markets its ability to combine localized technology innovation with deep, on-the-ground service.

Haier Biomedical advances globalization through localized R&D innovation and deep-rooted local service

Leveraging both major industry platforms, Haier Biomedical fully demonstrated its global scenario-based innovation capabilities, accelerating its shift from "product export" to "ecosystem integration." Localized R&D, localized product definition, and localized service capabilities are becoming the core drivers of overseas growth, translating the company's globalization strategy into sustainable growth results.

At Europe Biobank Week 2026, Haier Biomedical focused on automated, low-temperature storage solutions to enhance academic R&D and teaching practices, and to advance the development of biobanks in Europe.

The global launch of HAB80-60KA / HAB80-60KB automated ultra-low temperature sample storage system is a flexible, automated storage system designed to preserve sensitive biological samples at -80°C. It's ideal for applications ranging from 50,000 to over 200,000 samples, supports small molecule compound storage, core sample storage, and biorepositories including disease, population, and research biobanks. The system ensures end-to-end protection of sample temperature throughout the storage process.

Furthermore, it highlights low-carbon design, modular flexibility for scalable expansion, and AI-driven automated monitoring and management targeting European biobank needs. The "KA base + KB expansion" modular architecture enables on demand growth, and dual independent refrigeration for enhanced sample safety and long-term reliability.

It also features an intuitive real-time control and monitoring system that automatically records and updates sample status throughout the entire process from entry and inventory to dispatch. Users can monitor equipment operation anytime, anywhere, and easily locate samples to accelerate daily tasks and streamline inventory management.

At Europe Biobank Week 2026, Professor Marco Agostini from the Università degli Studi di Padova has brought his classroom to the Haier Biomedical booth, the collaboration is a deep integration of academia and Haier Biomedical ecosystem.

Meanwhile at Interphex Week Tokyo 2026, Haier Biomedical unveiled new products designed specifically to meet the Japanese market needs, including the narrow, slim DWL368BPST ultra-low temperature freezer developed for space-constrained Japanese laboratories with product definition and design optimized specifically for the needs of local Japanese laboratories.

The DWL368BPST features several key upgrades over conventional models. It is equipped with a dual independent refrigeration system that ensures sample safety even if one system fails, and a compact 670mm width specifically designed for space‑constrained Japanese laboratories. Performance improvements compared to conventional models include ±2°C temperature uniformity (vs. ±4°C), 26% lower energy consumption, 45% faster temperature recovery, and quieter operation below 44 dB.

Driven by scenario-based innovation, Haier Biomedical is advancing life science infrastructure toward smarter, more automated, and greener solutions. By deepening partnerships with universities, research institutions, biobanks, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies, the company fosters an open ecosystem for scientific progress. Through long-term localized operations, Haier Biomedical has earned user trust globally, positioning itself as a reliable partner for sustainable growth in the life sciences industry.

https://www.haiermedical.com/

SOURCE Haier Biomedical