Hain Celestial Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell

Celebrating 30 Years as a Leader of Better-For-You Brands

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands, announced today, President & CEO, Wendy Davidson and members of Hain's Executive Leadership team rang the Closing Bell in Times Square, New York on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in celebration of the company's 30th anniversary being listed on the Nasdaq.

Our purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities & the planet. We're proud & honored to celebrate w/ NASDAQ during Wellness Week. We’re reimagining our future & redefining the future of Better-For-You, as we strive to make healthier living more attainable. Photo Credit: Steph Grant (LtoR) Seth Weis, Steve Golliher, Jen Davis, Curtiss Bruce, Lee Boyce, Ari Labell, Sleepytime Bear, Wendy Davidson, Ken Thomas, Amber Jefferson, Arlene Karan, Kristy Meringolo, Wolfgang Goldenitsch
"Today marks a significant milestone and a pivotal turning point in our company's history," said Hain Celestial President and CEO Wendy Davidson. "Our purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet. We are proud and honored to celebrate with NASDAQ during Wellness Week to recognize our important role as a leader in better-for-your brands."

A video of the ceremony can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.  Additional videos and photos from during and after the ceremony are available on Hain's social media handles Instagram and LinkedIn.

For 30 years, Hain has focused on providing people with better-for-you choices to support their health and wellness goals. Hain was a pioneer in the natural and organic space and has grown significantly over the years through acquisition to become a nearly $2 billion global brand portfolio. These brands include but are not limited to, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. Today nearly 2/3 of Hain's brands are #1 or #2 in their categories and are available in more than 75 countries worldwide.

At Hain's Investor Day in September 2023, the company launched its bold Hain Reimagined growth strategy which outlined a multi-year business transformation to become a globally integrated enterprise. To unlock synergies and scale, the company is redesigning its operating model to drive growth in five core platforms, snacks, baby & kids, beverages, meal preparation and personal care in five key geographies, the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland and Western Europe.

Hain has already made meaningful progress in delivering on its strategy by building critical capabilities in innovation, brand building, channel expansion and digital e-commerce. The company is fueling these investments through a robust focus on working capital management, operational efficiency and disciplined Revenue Growth Management.

"We're reimagining our future and redefining the future of Better-For-You, as we strive to make healthier living more attainable to more people," added Davidson. "I want to thank our team for their hard work, dedication, and continued commitment to drive our transformation forward through leading with purpose and living our Hain values."

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby, beverages, meal components, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby food, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

