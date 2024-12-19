Hain Celestial Unveils New Innovation Experience Center to Shape the Future of Better-For-You Offerings

The Innovation Experience Center is a vibrant, 2,200-square-foot working kitchen, designed to be a hub for hands-on creativity and sensory exploration. It will unite Hain teams, customers and partners to discover, design and develop as they ideate and advance better-for-you products for consumers across the globe. The space will be utilized for cross-functional product development, ingredient testing, quality reviews, category assessments, and evaluating the functionality and sustainability of product packaging of Hain's snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal prep and personal care brands.

"At Hain Celestial, our purpose is to inspire healthier living through our better-for-you brands. Our new Innovation Experience Center is the perfect space for teams to combine consumer insights, culinary and health trends, and new ingredients to create unique and distinctive products," said Arlene Karan, Hain's Chief Regulatory, R&D and Quality and Innovation Officer. "The center is an investment in our future, offering a modern space where we can push the boundaries of what's possible in the better-for-you industry."

The IEC boasts two distinct areas: one for hands-on product development by the technical team and another for immersing Hain customers and partners in a full sensory experience. Designed and constructed with Hain's Global R&D, Quality, Regulatory and Innovation teams, the IEC underscores the company's leadership in better-for-you. Hain will continue to leverage R&D labs at its manufacturing facilities worldwide for more comprehensive product development, testing and commercializing production to meet consumer demand.

"Our investment in the Innovation Experience Center is an important next step in our journey to reimagine our future in better-for-you," said Hain Celestial President & CEO Wendy Davidson. "Earlier this year we redesigned our innovation process to strengthen our pipeline across our leading brands and categories. This center further enables us to transform bold ideas into distinctive products and underscores our dedication to leading in our categories, challenging the status quo and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Karan and her R&D team celebrated the Innovation Experience Center's grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hain leadership. The event showcased six sensory-focused product demonstrations where attendees experienced the latest innovations from leading brands Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Earth's Best® baby/kids' food, Celestial Seasonings® tea, European plant-based non-dairy beverage Natumi®, Spectrum® meal prep oils, as well as a variety of its personal care products like Avalon Organics®.

Click here to download a b-roll package from the Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Hain Celestial's new IEC.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group

