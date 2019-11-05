Haines Structural Group Selects Ripley PR as Agency of Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haines Structural Group, a leading East Tennessee full-service structural engineering firm, announced today it has partnered with global agency and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) public relations specialist, Ripley PR, to further the company's brand awareness and business development.

Founded in 2009 as a branch office of Chad Stewart & Associates, Inc., Haines Structural Group has been instrumental in downtown Knoxville's revitalization over the past 10 years, as well as a key partner in several projects at the Knoxville Zoo and Dollywood Theme Park. In October, after a decade of serving Knoxville and the East Tennessee region, the business was rebranded to Haines Structural Group to better define the purpose, mission and vision of the organization.

"Heather and her team not only know our industry, they're passionate about it," said Bobby Haines, owner of Haines Structural Group. "They were instrumental in our rebrand outreach, and their expertise is only going to help us get our new brand and message out to more potential business partners."

Ripley PR offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

"We work with companies all over the world, but we love it when we can work with local companies and owners like Bobby," said Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "Haines Structural Group has a real passion for the city of Knoxville and for serving the East Tennessee community. Often engineers don't get a lot of love when it comes to the work they do, it's mostly behind the scenes but so critical to bringing structures to life. We're looking forward to helping Haines Structural Group build more awareness about all the amazing projects they've been a part of and to help them continue to create places to live, work and play our community."

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Haines Structural Group

Haines Structural Group is a full-service structural engineering firm that provides practical and creative solutions for architects, contractors and owners nationwide who value extraordinary service and premier quality. The Haines team prides itself on being a valued partner to the clients they work with to achieve their vision of creating projects that are as functional as they are beautiful. The foundation of Haines' business is to build relationships and design structures that last a lifetime.

For more information, visit http://www.haines-sg.com/ or call 865-329-9920.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Ripley PR

Related Links

http://ripleypr.com

