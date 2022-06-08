Hair Color Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp. & Avon | Technavio

Jun 08, 2022, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair color market size is set to grow by USD 18.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% according to the latest market report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for hair color in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The intense competition among vendors, leading to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, especially in Western European countries will facilitate the hair color market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Hair Color Market 2022-2026: Scope
. Our hair color market report covers the following areas:
Hair Color Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market. Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC are some of the major market participants.
- Amway Corp. - The company offers color CREATION permanent hair color which has been formulated with natural extracts and conditioners to create a unique blend of ingredients for protecting the scalp and hair.
Hair Color Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The innovation in product formulation and formats, growth in novelty color segment as a premium product & influence through social media and blogging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Hair Color Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Permanent
- Semi-permanent
- Temporary
- Highlights And Bleach
- End-user
- Women
- Men
- Unisex
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Hair Color Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair color market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair color market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hair color market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair color market vendors
