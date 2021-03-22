NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Cuttery and FTI Consulting: Bringing a Business Back Online and Rebuilding Trust Under New Leadership was a winner at the 22nd annual PRWeek Awards on March 18, 2021.

Having just concluded its 22nd year and second virtual ceremony, the PRWeek Awards are firmly established as the communications industry's highest accolade. They celebrate the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams, and the work they produced during the entry period.

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands and FTI Consulting are winners at 22nd annual PRWeek Awards

"Winning this award is such a meaningful accolade for Hair Cuttery Family of Brands as our top priority since last year's acquisition has been to develop a strong relationship with all of our talented employees, particularly during these unprecedented times," says Seth Gittlitz, CEO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. "We've made incredible progress toward this goal as evidenced by not only this recognition from PRWeek, but also an employee survey we conducted that showed 75% of employees have confidence that, under the new ownership, their work environment would remain positive, and 83% of employees trusted the new ownership to put the business on track for a successful future."

This year's chair of jury was Jerilan Greene, global chief communications and public affairs officer at Yum Brands. "I'm convinced that 2020 has led our profession to produce some of our most game-changing contributions to business and society," Greene said.

Steve Barrett, VP and editorial director of PRWeek, agreed. "Congratulations to all of you for doing so much great work in such difficult circumstances. It's a tribute to the whole industry, but not a surprise, to see how you have all excelled."

About Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands is the largest privately owned and operated chain of full-service hair salons in the United States, employing thousands of Salon Professionals in more than 500 company-owned locations on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Hair Cuttery Family of Brands consists of three premier brands: Hair Cuttery®, Bubbles®, and CIBU®. Hair Cuttery® is our signature brand, delivering best-in-class service at an affordable price. Bubbles provides an elevated salon experience using the finest selection of haircare products. CIBU is a high-performance professional haircare and styling product line that uses color safe formulas and offers solutions for every hair type.

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands ensures that all Salon Professionals are BARBICIDE® certified and that its salon safety and sanitation practices adhere to the most recent CDC guidelines. More information at: www.haircuttery.com .

