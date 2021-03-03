Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Announces ‘Spring Forward with a Makeover: HC Model Search’ Contest

MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Cuttery Family of Brands is helping Washingtonians kickstart the spring season and ditch the winter blues with the ultimate makeover. Spring Forward with a Makeover: HC Model Search calls on Washington metropolitan area locals to enter from now until March 14 to win a full makeover and become the face of a new marketing campaign. Two winners will be selected to receive a full makeover, which will include a hair care and product consultation, and service from top Hair Cuttery stylists consisting of cut and/or color treatment, blowout and style. The winners will also be invited to model in a professional photoshoot with the resulting photos becoming part of Hair Cuttery's spring 2021 marketing campaign.

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands' team will be looking for entrants from all backgrounds who are eager for a new spring look. To enter, participants will be required to submit up to three of their best photos, and what impact a makeover will make in their lives. Video submissions are welcome but not required. Anyone over the age of 18 residing in Washington, D.C, Maryland, or Virginia is eligible to participate in the model search. The winners will be treated to make up and wardrobe consultations as well as the full hair makeover experience.

This spring model search follows Hair Cuttery Family of Brands' holiday photo shoot which featured its own employees, as well as friends and family.

"We are so excited to invite our loyal customers to participate in our spring marketing campaign," says Seth Gittlitz, CEO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. "Hair Cuttery's goal is to always provide our guests with a boost of confidence through an exceptional hair experience. We look forward to seeing all of the inspirational contest entries and showcasing real guests in upcoming marketing campaigns."

The Spring Forward with a Makeover: HC Model Search contest is open between now and March 14. Entrants are encouraged to read the complete rules and eligibility requirements before entering. To find out more about the contest, please click here.

About Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands is the largest privately owned and operated chain of full-service hair salons in the United States, employing thousands of Salon Professionals in more than 500 company-owned locations on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Hair Cuttery Family of Brands consists of three premier brands: Hair Cuttery®, Bubbles®, and CIBU®. Hair Cuttery® is our signature brand, delivering best-in-class service at an affordable price. Bubbles provides an elevated salon experience using the finest selection of haircare products. CIBU is a high-performance professional haircare and styling product line that uses color safe formulas and offers solutions for every hair type.

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands ensures that all Salon Professionals are BARBICIDE® certified and that its salon safety and sanitation practices adhere to the most recent CDC guidelines. More information at: www.haircuttery.com .

