Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Celebrates International Women's Day and Officially Announces Lilly Liu Minkove as Chief Marketing Officer

MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Hair Cuttery Family of Brands is proud to announce that Lilly Liu Minkove has been appointed the company's Chief Marketing Officer. As a woman of color, Minkove is the third female executive to join Hair Cuttery Family of Brands' leadership team, making the company's executive team 40-percent female. The salon company's over 5,000 strong stylist workforce is 93-percent female, and over 25-percent are persons of color. This appointment underscores the company's continued commitment to female leadership, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Minkove's hire is just one example of the ways the business is committed to creating opportunity even in the midst of the pandemic. The company offers health insurance, 401(k) plans, flexible work hours, and paid time off. These benefits are especially important for its massive population of female employees, many of whom are breadwinners for their families. Hair Cuttery Family of Brands also offers stylists advanced training and certifications to build their technical skills and further their careers. These benefits are truly unique in the salon industry as the vast majority of salons do not offer the level of robust benefits and training offered at Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. These benefits offer employees the flexibility to juggle their home and work lives and achieve financial stability during the current pandemic and in more stable times. On International Women's Day and every day, Hair Cuttery Family of Brands is a champion of women, from those in leadership roles to associates at the salon level.

Minkove, a mother of two, has also pursued work life balance while she achieves success in her role as the Chief Marketing Officer.

"Joining Hair Cuttery Family of Brands executive team in the midst of a pandemic is extremely exciting and exhilarating for me on so many levels. The opportunity to help grow and transform the largest privately owned salon chains in the country drew me to the role," says Minkove, CMO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. "I took on a leadership position at a growing company while handling virtual school for two kids, and I will soon become a mother of three. This was all enabled by the support of Seth, our CEO, and my fellow executive team members. The majority of our stylists are women, and many are mothers and breadwinners. The fact that Hair Cuttery Family of Brands enables thousands of stylists to achieve their creative visions every day while supporting them and their families makes me proud to be part of this team."

Minkove has 22 years of domestic and global experience in the retail and consumer industries. She first began her career in financial services, working in investment banking and venture capital roles at Citibank and Goldman Sachs. She later joined McKinsey & Company as a management consultant in the Retail and Consumer Practice. She led international strategy at Coach (now Tapestry) and was one of the founding team members in the brand's launches into both Greater China and Western Europe. She oversaw retail stores in the United States' Mid-Atlantic region at Louis Vuitton, introducing new in-store experiences and clientele initiatives while developing local brand partnerships. As a founder of ArtLogica Strategy Group, a strategy and brand consultancy, Minkove has also advised numerous direct to consumer brands on brand strategy, ecommerce and digital growth. Minkove holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

With Minkove's expertise in brand strategy, consumer insights and growth marketing, she will leverage her consumer-centric approach to develop acquisition, retention and loyalty strategies for the Company's three brands: Hair Cuttery, Bubbles Salons and CIBU for Hair. As CMO, Minkove will also leverage digital tools to help the company drive employee recruitment, retention, and development initiatives.

"In addition to her marketing expertise, Lilly maintains a rare combination of management consulting, retail leadership, and digital expertise," says Seth Gittlitz, CEO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. "As a result, she truly understands the nuances of brand strategy, digital personalization and tactical in-salon execution. We're excited to have Lilly on the team as our company embarks on a true digital transformation - a first in the salon industry."

Since purchasing the salon brands in June 2020, Hair Cuttery Family of Brands' focus has been on revitalizing the brands, reopening the salons, and addressing the needs and safety of their stylists. Since reopening, the salons have successfully hired over 5,000 associates, including adding corporate roles like Minkove's. The hair salon chain is proud to have attracted experienced and skilled professionals from many states and diverse backgrounds during a difficult time for many businesses.

