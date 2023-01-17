Hair masks market: APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair mask market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), application (professional and individual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for hair care products by men. Due to growing hair problems like dandruff, grey hair split ends, and hair loss, men are preferring hair care products that enhance their personal appearance. As a result, there is a rise in demand for men's grooming products which will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Masks Market 2023-2027

To know about the market contribution of each segment, request a sample now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing adoption of products with organic compounds is the key market trend.

The growing adoption of products with organic compounds is the key market trend. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The hair masks market is estimated to grow by USD 95.72 million at a CAGR of 3.59% from 2022 to 2027.

The hair masks market is estimated to grow by USD 95.72 million at a CAGR of 3.59% from 2022 to 2027. Who are the top players in the market?

The hair masks market comprises several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others.

The hair masks market comprises several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing demand for hair care products by men is notably driving the hair masks market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may impede the market growth.

The growing demand for hair care products by men is notably driving the hair masks market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may impede the market growth. What is the largest region in the market?

APAC is forecast to contribute 33% to the growth of the hair masks market during the forecast period.

Hair masks market 2023-2027: Scope

The hair masks market report also covers the following areas:

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Related Reports:

Face Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The face cream market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,635.53 million . The increased availability of specialized face creams is notably driving market growth, however, factors such as the growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams may impede the market growth.

The face cream market is estimated to at a between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increased availability of specialized face creams is notably driving market growth, however, factors such as the growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams may impede the market growth. Female Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The female sex toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,787.22 million. The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns are notably driving the female sex toys market growth, although factors such as the lack of advertising opportunities for sex toys may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hair Masks Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 95.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hair masks market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hair masks market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 108: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Avon Products

Exhibit 111: Avon Products - Overview



Exhibit 112: Avon Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Avon Products - Key offerings

12.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 114: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 118: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 127: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 130: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 137: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 LOreal SA

Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.12 Natura International Inc.

Exhibit 146: Natura International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Natura International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Natura International Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 149: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 ST. TROPICA Inc.

Exhibit 153: ST. TROPICA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: ST. TROPICA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: ST. TROPICA Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 156: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 159: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Technavio