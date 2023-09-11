Hair Removal Wax Market to grow by USD 375.15 million between 2022 to 2027, Benefits of hair removal wax products to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair removal wax market size is expected to grow by USD 375.15 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period. The benefits of hair removal wax products are notably driving the hair removal wax market. However, factors such as the Presence of substitutes for hair removal wax may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product Type (Hard wax, Pre-made wax strip, and Soft wax), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Removal Wax Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market growth in the hard wax segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of hard wax is much less painful than soft wax for all parts of the body. It can be easily removed without the need for waxing strips. Hard wax can be used for sensitive spots, as it adheres to the hair rather than the skin, giving it an advantage in the hair removal process. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of salons will be the prime factor driving the growth of the hair removal wax market in North America. Also, factors such as rising disposable income, improved standard of living, and rising number of working women are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Company Insights

The hair removal wax market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Fidelgrow Hellas IKE, FILO BIANCO S.r.l., Harley Waxing, Jax Wax Australia Pty Ltd., JOLEN INC., LOreal SA, Marketing Brokers Australia Pty Ltd., MAYSTAR S.L., Parissa Laboratories Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rica spa, SI and D Aust Pty. Ltd., Thalgo, The Darent Wax Co. Ltd., Xanitalia srl, Harrys Inc., RDM Care India Pvt. Ltd.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Trends – Increasing demand for pre-made waxing strips is identified as the key trend in the market.

Hair Removal Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 375.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France

