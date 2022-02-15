Hair Styling Products Market in Europe to Grow by USD 1.43 bn | Technavio

The hair styling products market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers, and rise in online sales of hair styling products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the hair styling products market in Europe has been segmented into HCGP, Hair Styling Spray, and Dry Shampoo. The HCGP segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market for hair cream, hair gel, hair pomade, paste, and heat protectant is expected to grow in Europe during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing awareness about the product and the increasing demand among the male population for hair styling and grooming products. Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming aware of several benefits of hair styling products.

By geography, the hair styling products market in Europe has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Germany will account for the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair styling products market in Europe include Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nivea , Labello, Eucerin.

The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nivea , Labello, Eucerin. Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nair and Spinbrush.

The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nair and Spinbrush. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products such as Syoss.

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair styling products market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the hair styling products market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair styling products market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors in Europe

Hair Styling Products Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy Performing market contribution Germany at 36% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

HCGP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

LOreal SA

Mandom Corp.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Njord

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

