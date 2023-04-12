Hair styling products market size in Europe to grow by USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026; Germany to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Styling Products Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Germany will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The country has the highest number of spas in Europe. Several luxury fashion and beauty product brands, including Beiersdorf AG and Henkel AG and Co KGaA, are from Germany. Factors such as increased product innovations and product endorsements support the demand for beauty and personal care products, including hair styling products in the country. In addition, the increased working population and rising expenditure on air styling products are driving the growth of the hair styling products market in Germany. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View the Sample report

Vendor Landscape
The hair styling products market in Europe is fragmented, with the presence of several well-established vendors. These vendors focus on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. They are acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition during the forecast period. Vendors are required to recognize the factors that affect the buying decisions of customers. These include advertising, promotion, social media activities, merchandising, product line extensions, and product demonstrations. They must also focus on adopting competitive strategies to differentiate themselves in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Beiersdorf AG - The company offers hair styling products under brands such as Nivea, Labello, and Eucerin
  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers hair styling products under brands such as Nair and Spinbrush.
  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products such as Syoss.
  • LOreal SA - The company offers hair styling products such as Instant Resurfacing Shampoo, Instant Resurfacing Conditioner, and Resurfacing Golden Masque.
  • Mandom Corp.
  • Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Njord
  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.
developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major DriverThe market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. The growing consumer demand for innovative products has led vendors to increase their R&D efforts. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Vendors are using innovative ingredients and technologies in their products that help address consumers' concerns pertaining to multiple hair-related issues. In addition, the rising purchasing power and disposable incomes have increased consumer spending on hair care products. This has encouraged vendors to launch premium hair styling products that are priced higher than regular hair styling products. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Key Trends – The growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products is a key trend in the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the ill effects caused by the use of synthetic hair styling products. This has increased the demand for natural and organic hair styling products among consumers. Hence, many vendors are emphasizing organic products that are free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. The introduction of organic and natural products also helps vendors to adhere to high standards of purity set by various governing bodies. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenge – The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market. Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and can cause damage to skin and hair. The growth of the e-commerce industry has increased the penetration of such products. This makes it challenging for consumers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, as they look similar. The increasing availability of counterfeit products also affects the profit margins and sales of vendors. Such factors will reduce the growth potential of the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample
Report

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!
annually at USD 5000

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

 Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo.
  • By geography, the market is classified as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy.

The market growth in the HCGP segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing awareness of the various benefits of using hair styling products and the increased demand among the male population for hair styling and grooming products. In addition, the presence of established vendors in Europe such as Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, and Beiersdorf Ag will drive the growth of the segment.

Related Reports:

  • The anti-acne cosmetics market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. The anti-acne cosmetics market size is forecasted to decrease by USD 460.25 million. The market is segmented by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
  • The online premium cosmetics market size is projected to increase by USD 9,515.73 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by product (skincare, makeup, haircare, and others), end-user (women and men), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.15

Regional analysis

Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy

Performing market contribution

Germany at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

