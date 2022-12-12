Hair styling products market size to grow by USD 5,331.45 million: Personal products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair styling products market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Growth of the global personal products market will be driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rise in beauty consciousness, increasing popularity of online marketing, growing demand for organic personal and beauty care products, high demand for multi-purpose products, and adoption of advanced technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Styling Products Market 2023-2027

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Scope

The hair styling products market report covers the following areas:

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global hair styling products market is fragmented. The major market players are focusing on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. Established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the competition moderately among the existing players during the forecast period.

Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

HCGP



Hair styling spray



Dry shampoo

The HCGP segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hair cream, gel, hair pomade, paste, and protectants. The growth of the HCGP segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the products and the increasing demand for hair styling and grooming products among men. In addition, consumers across the world are becoming aware of the benefits of hair styling products.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for hair styling products has increased in the region owing to factors such as rapid transition in the spending patterns of consumers and a rise in per capita disposable income. Japan, China, and India are the major markets for hair styling products in this region.

What are the key data covered in this hair styling products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair styling products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair styling products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair styling products market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors

Hair Styling Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,331.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

