Hair Wigs and Extensions Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Middle-Class Spending Patterns Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during 2023-2028. The US is the leading country globally in the hair wigs and extensions market. Hair wigs and extensions can be made using human hair or synthetic fibers resembling human hair. An increasing number of customers demanding hair extensions or wigs for beauty or functional purposes has been driving the industry over the last few years.

Native Africans and people of African descent are the largest hair wigs and extensions consumers. The global demand for premium-quality hair products is influencing manufacturers to set up production facilities in Asian countries, mainly in China and India, and offer hair wigs and extensions at lower prices than in international markets. The number of African-descent women with thinning hair, men suffering from receding hairline, and male pattern baldness is at par with consumers in the US and European nations.



The availability of high-quality wigs and toupees encourages men worldwide to try them as an alternative to surgical procedures or hair transplants. Further, hair wigs are extensively used in emerging economies. In countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Italy, hair extensions account for a large share of the global hair wigs and extensions market. During the forecast period, southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are expected to witness significant growth, while Latin America is expected to grow slower than the other emerging markets. While GDP growth is anticipated to rise in both developing and advanced economies, the hair wigs and extensions market in China and India is projected to witness significant growth in usage and demand.





Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift in Middle-Class Spending Patterns

Image Makeovers in Urban Communities

Increasing Use of Wigs in Fashion & Entertainment Industry

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Hair Fall Among Men & Women

Growing Demand for False Hair as Beauty Accessory

Social Media Enabling New Demand

High Demand from Consumers of African Descent

Market Restraints

Highly Fragmented Market Impeding Profitability

Rising Expenses Associated With Branding and Manufacturing

Disputes Over Hair Sourcing

Increasing Demand for Hair Loss Treatments

Segmentation by Product

Hair Extensions

By End-use

Lengthening and Volumizing

Coloring

Styling

By Fitting Type

Clip-in

Micro Link

Tape-in

Glue-in

By Hair Type

Human

Synthetic

Hair Wigs

By End-user

Leisure

Beautification

Functional

By Cap Type

Monofilament

Lace

By Hair Type

Human

Synthetic

Toupee

By Gender

Men

Women

By Hair Type

Human

Synthetic

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

South Africa

Nigeria

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Key Company Profiles

Godrej

Great Lengths

Evergreen Product Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Hairlocs

Klix Hair Extensions

Hair Visions International

Racoon International

Xuchang Penghui

Xuchang Shengtai

Yinnuohair

Xuchang Haoyuan

Cinderella Hair Extension

Locks & Bonds

Femme Hair & Beauty

Paula Young

Lord Hair

Bohyme

Indique

India Hair International (IHI)

Indo Hair

FN LongLocks

Diamond Hair Company

Charm Hair

AY Hair Products

Diva Divine India

Aderans

Artnature

Hair Zone

Shake-N-Go Fashion (SNG)

Rebecca

Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product

Hairdreams

Easihair Pro

Donna Bella

SO.CAP.

Ruimei Hair Products

Just Extensions

REMY NY

The Hair Shop

Balmain Hair

Human Hair Argentina

Aleriana

Hair Life India

Bloomsbury

Beaudiva

OMGQUEEN

CheapWigSales

RichFeel

Woven Hair

Madali

BELLAMI Hair

Mayvenn

True Indian Hair

Lush Wigs

TSD Hair

Glam Seamless

His and Her Hair Goods

YH Hair

Dini Wigs

Luxy Hair

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product Type



14 Hair Extensions



15 Hair Wigs



16 Toupees



17 Hair Type



18 End-user



19 Distribution Channel



20 Geography



21 North America



22 Apac



23 Europe



24 Middle East & Africa



25 Latin America



26 Competitive Landscape



27 Key Company Profiles



28 Other Prominent Vendors



29 Report Summary



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix

