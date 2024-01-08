HairClub Appoints Ahmad M. Wardak as President and COO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club for Men, Ltd., Inc. ("HairClub" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd. ("Aderans"), the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions, announced today the appointment of Mr. Ahmad M. Wardak as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2024.

Ahmad joined HairClub as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in September 2022. He quickly demonstrated his versatile skill set encompassing not just sales and marketing but also financial and strategic acumen. This proficiency led to his appointment as the company's Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2023. In this capacity, he played a key role in leading a successful joint strategic initiative with HairClub's parent company. This initiative involved restructuring the company and strategically realigning it to foster sustained profitability and growth.

"There is something uniquely special about HairClub and I am very happy to be a part of it," said Mr. Wardak.

Prior to HairClub, Mr. Wardak worked at Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, a publicly traded vacation ownership company, for nearly 19 years. During his tenure, he served in multiple leadership roles in various functions ranging from accounting to marketing and sales, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Chief Brand Officer. Prior to Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, Mr. Wardak worked at Ernst & Young in the firm's audit and assurance practice.

In his new role as President and COO of HairClub, Mr. Wardak will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company and leading all aspects of its business operations. He will continue to work closely with Kei "Duke" Kato, President & Chief Operating Officer of Aderans America Holdings, Inc., and report to Mr. Masaaki "Rocky" Furukawa, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, in charge of the Overseas Business Group at Aderans.

"Ahmad's rapid rise within HairClub serves as a testament to his exceptional talents and his outstanding leadership. We are delighted with the value he brings to our team and his role in implementing structural reforms, particularly the overhaul of HairClub's cost structure. We eagerly anticipate the continued success and growth he will undoubtedly bring to HairClub," said Mr. Furukawa.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead this iconic brand with the help and support of Mr. Furukawa and Mr. Kato, as well as with the help of our incredibly talented team at HairClub. There is something uniquely special about HairClub and I am very happy to be a part of it," said Mr. Wardak.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's leading provider of proven hair loss prevention and regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. For nearly 50 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit hairclub.com .

